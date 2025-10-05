ExchangeDEX+
Trump-Linked WLFI Sells Tokens at Premium to Hut 8

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 06:59
Key Points:
  • WLFI sells 100 million tokens to Hut 8 at $0.25 each.
  • Skepticism arises over premium price of $0.25.
  • Market skepticism follows the strategic sale decision.

World Liberty Financial, linked to the Trump family, sold 100 million WLFI tokens to Bitcoin miner Hut 8 at $0.25 each, despite the current price being $0.20.

The sale indicates institutional trust but raises market concerns, given the token sale’s premium and potential implications for transparency and treasury practices.

Trump-Linked WLFI Sells 100M Tokens to Hut 8

WLFI’s token sale included 100 million tokens from its treasury to Hut 8 at $0.25 each. This marks a significant move within the crypto market, as World Liberty Financial, associated with the Trump family, utilizes strategic collaborations. The transaction utilized locked treasury tokens, ensuring no market dilution.

The decision to offload treasury tokens to Hut 8 above the market price indicates a faith in the project’s potential. However, despite these assurances, the market has reacted with unease, as seen in WLFI’s price drop to $0.20 following the news. Analysts surmise this premium pricing could reflect perceived project strength despite immediate negative pricing impacts.

Community responses have been mixed, with some questioning the rationale behind purchasing above market price. The sentiment underscores broader transparency and governance considerations within the crypto community, highlighting a need for clarity in such transactions. No official reaction from government regulators or major policymakers has emerged, maintaining an air of uncertainty around this strategic partnership.

Market Reaction and Future Implications

Did you know? The recent WLFI sale at a premium price of $0.25 mimics past high-profile crypto transactions, such as institutional acquisitions of Uniswap and Compound tokens, signaling potential confidence in WLFI’s strategic value.

As of October 4, 2025, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) stands at a price of $0.20 with a market cap of $4.95 billion and market dominance of 0.12%. The 24-hour trading volume is noted at $173.25 million, reflecting a 62.15% drop. CoinMarketCap reports a 0.98% downturn in the past day, following continued bearish sentiment in the past two months.

World Liberty Financial(WLFI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:55 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu analysts suggest that the premium price paid by Hut 8 reflects institutional confidence in WLFI’s future. Over time, these kinds of transactions could influence WLFI’s strategic endeavors, but historical scrutiny of treasury operations raises transparency questions.

Analysts suggest future strategic endeavors might shape the token’s path upward, echoing cases like those discussed in this analysis of WLFI.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/trump-wlfi-sells-tokens-premium/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

