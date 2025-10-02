Trump Family Properties Set for Blockchain Tokenization

Trump family real estate set for blockchain tokenization by World Liberty Financial, offering global investors access to luxury properties like Trump Tower Dubai.

A bold plan to bring the Trump family real estate into blockchain markets is now in motion. Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, revealed the strategy at the Token2049 conference in Singapore. He said the goal is to make properties like Trump Tower Dubai accessible to everyday investors through tokenization.

Trump Real Estate to Be Offered as Blockchain Tokens

According to Bloomberg, Witkoff said the Trump family’s portfolio was one of the most attractive in the world. He said tokenization would allow the public to gain access to luxury real estate that has previously been reserved for elite buyers. Speaking alongside Donald Trump Jr, he asked what it would mean to people to be able to buy even one token of Trump Tower Dubai.

The proposal represents a new milestone for the adoption of blockchain in luxury real estate. Witkoff agreed that his team is already investigating tokenizing other physical assets. He listed commodities such as oil, gas, cotton, and timber as possible candidates. He reasoned that these assets should be kept on-chain and in tokenized formats so that they can be traded.

World Liberty Financial is positioning itself as an important player in the digital asset innovation. The company just purchased its own coin, WLFI, which began trading publicly in September. Witkoff said the mission is to create some real utility with crypto by trying to bridge the gap between tokens and creating something that can be used in financially practical ways.

Trump Jr. echoed this opinion in an interview with CNBC at the same event. He said tokenization could move into retail use cases like the debit card. He emphasized that lack of utility has hindered the growth of crypto, and his company is trying to fill that gap.

World Liberty Financial has additionally launched a stablecoin called USD1. The firm says USD1 is pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by short-term U.S. government treasuries. With a market capitalization of around $2.7 billion, it has already become the fifth-largest stablecoin in the world.

Trump Crypto Push Raises Opportunities and Concerns

The rise of World Liberty Financial is coupled with a better political climate for crypto in the United States. President Trump has been an open voter for digital assets since he came back to office. He has appointed people sympathetic to the industry to senior cabinet posts and announced policies that blockchain companies have welcomed.

At the same time, Bitcoin has seen an increase of more than 80% in the last year. Analysts relate the soar to Trump’s re-election as well as improving U.S. regulatory sentiment. This momentum has boosted investor confidence throughout the crypto sector.

However, Trump’s heavy involvement in crypto has caused controversy. Beyond his world Liberty Financial affiliations, he has launched his own meme coin called $TRUMP. Critics, including opposition lawmakers, fear these ventures could raise questions around conflict of interest. Some have even demanded formal ethics investigations.

Despite such concerns, the tokenization of Trump family properties could redefine access to luxury markets for real estate. If successful, the move may also have repercussions on how traditional assets such as commodities enter into blockchain finance. In turn, such adoption could accelerate job trends that test old financial structures, raising questions about how assets can be and even may need to be managed in the future, and how and if they are to be liquidated.

