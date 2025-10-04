ExchangeDEX+
Trump Administration Can End Protections For 300,000 Venezuelans

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:43
Topline

The Supreme Court again cleared the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for more than 300,000 Venezuelans, overriding a lower court decision.

DORAL, FLORIDA – APRIL 30: People show their support for the interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaido as they watch events unfold on television at the Venezuelan El Original EL Arepazo restaurant on April 30, 2019 in Doral, Florida. Interim President Juan Guaidó asked for the Venezuelan military to rise up and to oust Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

On Friday the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to grant the Trump administration request to end TPS protections — first granted in 2021 and extended by former President Joe Biden before leaving office — despite a lower court ruling that blocked the effort.

A California district court and later the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals had earlier ruled against DHS, calling the abrupt termination unlawful.

The Supreme Court ruling will allow the Department of Homeland Security to move forward with ending TPS for Venezuelans.

Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Jackson dissented, with Justice Jackson warning the court was risking “irreparable harm.”

Key Background

Temporary Protected Status is a federal program created under the Immigration Act of 1990, allowing immigrants of countries in crisis to remain in the U.S. legally and receive work authorization. Venezuelans were first granted TPS in 2021 due to political and humanitarian turmoil caused by dictator President Nicolas Maduro’s presidency, who still runs the country today. Due to this, extensions were granted in 2022, 2023, and in January 2025 protections were extended through October 2026. After taking office, the Trump administration and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem moved to terminate those protections nearly 18 months earlier than expected. A California district court blocked the move, and the Ninth Circuit agreed, faulting DHS for rushing the termination without fully weighing the humanitarian consequences. The Supreme Court’s Friday decision now clears the way for the Trump administration to press forward while appeals continue.

Crucial Quote

“I view today’s decision as yet another grave misuse of our emergency docket. This Court should have stayed its hand,” Jackson wrote. “Because, respectfully, I cannot abide our repeated, gratuitous, and harmful interference with cases pending in the lower courts while lives hang in the balance, I dissent.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/martinacastellanos/2025/10/03/supreme-court-lets-trump-administration-end-protections-for-venezuelan-immigrants/

