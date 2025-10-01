Trump admin pulls Brian Quintenz as CFTC nominee: Report

The White House has withdrawn Brian Quintenz as Donald Trump's pick to chair the commodities regulator, Politico reports.
The Trump administration has reportedly pulled Brian Quintenz’s nomination to chair the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Politico reported on Tuesday, citing two people who knew of the decision ahead of its public announcement, that the White House withdrew Quintenz’s nomination to be a board member and chair of the CFTC.
Quintenz told Politico that “being nominated to chair the CFTC and going through the confirmation process was the honor of my life.”
“I am grateful to the President for that opportunity and to the Senate Agriculture Committee for its consideration,” he added. “I look forward to returning to my private sector endeavors during this exciting time for innovation in our country.”
Read more
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more