Treasury shift: Ethereum Foundation dumps ETH for stablecoins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 04:27
Terrill Dicki
Oct 04, 2025 02:49

The nonprofit behind the world’s second-largest blockchain just converted $4.5 million worth of ETH into stablecoins, marking its second major treasury move in months.





The Ethereum Foundation’s just made another power move. They’ve swapped 1,000 ETH for $4.5 million in stablecoins, and it’s not their first rodeo. Remember September? That’s when they converted a whopping 10,000 ETH worth $43.6 million.

But what’s really going on behind these massive trades?

The foundation’s playing a long game here. They’ve got this fancy new policy that aims to slash annual spending to 5% of their treasury by 2030. Right now, they’re burning through about 15% yearly, keeping enough cash on hand to run for 2.5 years.

And their timing? Pretty slick. ETH’s been on fire lately, hitting $4,600 on October 3rd. They’re basically cashing in at the peak, which isn’t too shabby for a nonprofit’s piggy bank.

Yet here’s where it gets interesting. Instead of going old school with their trades, they’re diving into DeFi. They used CoWSwap’s time-weighted feature, showing they’re not just talking the talk about decentralized finance – they’re walking the walk.

The numbers don’t lie. Ethereum’s stablecoin market has exploded to $170 billion, and big players are piling in. Just look at Fidelity – they’ve dropped $159 million on ETH through their ETF products.

Some folks are scratching their heads about the foundation’s DeFi moves. But come on – when you’ve got $170 billion in stablecoin liquidity, why wouldn’t you use it?

The market’s barely blinked at these sales. That’s probably because they’re being smart about it, using those TWAP mechanisms to avoid making waves. And for ETH holders? It’s a mixed bag. Sure, the foundation’s selling at the top, but they’re doing it to fund development, not because they’re losing faith.

What’s next for crypto’s biggest nonprofit? They’ll likely keep this balancing act going – holding enough ETH to show they’re committed while building up their stablecoin reserves for the long haul. And with their ambitious development plans, don’t expect these conversions to stop anytime soon.

Want my take? The foundation’s growing up. They’re showing that you can keep your crypto street cred while running a tight financial ship. That’s what institutional maturity looks like in the wild west of Web3.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much ETH did the Ethereum Foundation convert to stablecoins?

The Foundation converted 1,000 ETH worth $4.5 million in their latest move, following a previous conversion of 10,000 ETH ($43.6 million) in September.

What is the Ethereum Foundation’s new spending policy?

The Foundation aims to reduce annual spending to 5% of their treasury by 2030, down from the current 15% yearly spend rate.

What was ETH’s price when the Foundation made the conversion?

The conversion occurred around when ETH reached $4,600 on October 3rd, suggesting strategic timing at a market peak.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/treasury-shift-ethereum-foundation-dumps-eth-for-stablecoins

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

