Traders Turn Cautious But Long-Term Outlook Stays Strong

Bitcoin

The dust is finally settling in Bitcoin markets after last week’s historic wave of option expirations, according to a new analysis from Glassnode.

With hedging flows now unwound, traders are shifting back to strategies that could define the next big price trend.

Instead of chasing risk aggressively, investors are showing signs of restraint. Glassnode notes that the once overheated “excessive greed” readings on sentiment gauges have cooled to neutral, and in some cases slipped toward fear. That shift reflects a wave of profit-taking and a slowdown in risk appetite, even as exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows quietly return in the background.

Critical Threshold in Play

Behind the scenes, one price level remains essential: Bitcoin has managed to hold above the cost basis of short-term holders since May. Analysts describe this line as the dividing point between a continuing bull cycle and the risk of a deeper setback. For now, the market is testing areas of heavy supply where sellers have previously defended their positions.

The options arena is also undergoing a reset. After record contracts expired, open interest is rebuilding from fresh positioning rather than legacy hedges. That change has lowered short-term volatility, though the curve remains tilted toward future strength. Long-dated contracts continue to price volatility in the 39-43% range, suggesting traders are bracing for meaningful movement later in the year.

Positioning Turns Conservative

Market participants are leaning on strategies that balance exposure with caution. Risk-reversal trades and option spreads hint at optimism tempered by the possibility of downside shocks. Dealer positioning has also dampened the kind of hedge-driven swings that dominated before the expiration event.

In its outlook, Glassnode describes the market as “neutral but constructive.” With ETF inflows returning and long-term holder selling pressure easing, foundations appear solid. Yet the absence of a decisive breakout keeps the market waiting for a trigger — whether from macro forces, supply dynamics, or renewed speculative fervor.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

