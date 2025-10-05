Trader Eugene: Once Bitcoin reaches a new high, it will open a new "ceiling" in the market By: PANews 2025/10/05 10:54 Share

PANews reported on October 5th that trader Eugene Ng Ah Sio said on his personal channel: "Once BTC hits a new all-time high, all ceilings will be blown off - whether you are a die-hard bull or not, if you want to continue in 'simple mode', you have to see this signal."