Trader Eugene: Once Bitcoin reaches a new high, it will open a new "ceiling" in the market

PANews reported on October 5th that trader Eugene Ng Ah Sio said on his personal channel: "Once BTC hits a new all-time high, all ceilings will be blown off - whether you are a die-hard bull or not, if you want to continue in 'simple mode', you have to see this signal."
Bitcoin's recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.