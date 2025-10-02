Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm asks judge to vacate conviction and seek acquittal

PANews reported on October 2nd that ornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm has filed a motion with a federal judge to dismiss the charges against him since his highly publicized criminal trial concluded in August, along with a motion for acquittal. The jury reportedly failed to reach a consensus on the most serious charges—conspiracy to launder money and evade sanctions—which carry a cumulative maximum sentence of 40 years. Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to retry Storm.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more