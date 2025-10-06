ExchangeDEX+
The post Top MemeCoins Poised for Big Gains as Bitcoin Smashes $125K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin has smashed its previous all-time high, soaring to $125,559 in the first week of October 2025. Now, the spotlight may shift to big-cap meme coins as seasonal trader Altcoin Sherpa points out that coins like Dogecoin and Fartcoin have historically surged after major Bitcoin rallies, making this a potential opportunity for meme coin investors.

Top MemeCoins Poised for Big Gains as Bitcoin Smashes $125K

By: CoinPedia
2025/10/06 14:45
Purple Pepe Price Prediction

The post Top MemeCoins Poised for Big Gains as Bitcoin Smashes $125K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Bitcoin has smashed its previous all-time high, soaring to $125,559 in the first week of October 2025. Now, the spotlight may shift to big-cap meme coins as seasonal trader Altcoin Sherpa points out that coins like Dogecoin and Fartcoin have historically surged after major Bitcoin rallies, making this a potential opportunity for meme coin investors.

Bitcoin’s Breakout Sparks In Big Cap Meme Coin

Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa says big-cap meme coins often move first when Bitcoin shows strong price action. For example, DOGE surged in November 2024, reaching $0.438 with a 40% monthly gain as Bitcoin climbed.

Similarly, Fartcoin saw huge gains in May 2025, topping $0.90 with daily trading volumes hitting $160 million. These examples show a clear pattern, when Bitcoin moves up, meme coins often follow quickly.

Fartcoin price chart

Another factor supporting meme coin growth is that many of these tokens have been falling for months, putting them at a different stage in the market cycle compared to other coins. 

Early moves from coins like Fartcoin and $SPX have already been positive, hinting that the market could be gearing up for another meme-driven rally.

Which Meme Coins Could Lead the Next Rally?

In each cycle, usually only 1 to 4 meme coins become the top performers, which makes choosing the next winners a real challenge. 

Meanwhile, this makes it tougher for investors to decide whether to stick with older names like Doge, Shiba Inu, and Pepe, or try newer, riskier options like Fartcoin and other “USELESS, TROLL coins? 

Sherpa also warns that most meme coins may fall behind, and only a few are likely to lead the next rally. Traders need to consider their risk and available funds carefully. 

Watch Bitcoin Before Making Moves

Ultimately, the trajectory of big-cap meme coins will closely follow Bitcoin’s next moves. Altcoin Sherpa advises traders to watch Bitcoin closely because how BTC moves after this breakout will decide which meme coins rise in the coming weeks.

Historically, these coins move first, giving early opportunities to those ready to ride the memcoin rally.

