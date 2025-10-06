Top Crypto Gainers: ChainOpera AI ($COAI) Leads Daily Crypto Gainers with 93% Surge

ChainOpera AI ($COAI) became the best performing crypto in the market with a striking price increase of 93 percent. The AI-oriented venture has a price of 0.70 and a market capital of 139.5M.

STO, LEVER, and REX See Significant Growth

Next in line was StakeStone ($STO), which increased by 45.5 percent to hit $0.13 with a market value of $29.9M. LeverFi ($LEVER) rose up 39.1 and is currently trading at a fraction of a penny, having a market cap of only 3.4M, and Revox ($REX) rose up 38.5, and it is currently trading at one penny with a 22.8M crypto market cap.

The growth of these mid-cap gainers indicates increased activity in the decentralized finance and token utility projects, with more wholesome risk-taking in various ecosystems.

Astar, Bless, and Orderly Network Join the Crypto Rally

Astar Network ($ASTR) surged 24.1% and was listed at a price of 0.02 and with a market cap of 241.1M, which showed the strength of layer-1 ecosystems. Bless ($BLESSL) increased by 23.6% with a price of 0.03, and Orderly Network rose by 21.7 percent with its price of 0.45 and a valuation of 140.5M.

These projects had a positive impact, as they saw more involvement in the communities and more integrations among exchanges, which boosted their place in the daily gainer list.

Other Notable Crypto Movers: Q, Aleo, and Form

Quack AI ($Q) rose by 21.1 percent to $0.03, and the market capitalization stood at $61M, showing that AI-based platforms remain popular. Privacy-oriented blockchain Aleo ($ALEO) gained 16% to $0.30 and had a strong $168.3M capitalization.

In the meantime, Four ($FORM) gained 15.2% to hit $1.25 and is the most notable with the highest cap among gainers today of $484.2M.

A Broad Crypto Market Momentum

The revitalized hope in crypto altcoin markets can be seen in the current rally in a variety of industries today, such as AI, DeFi, and infrastructure. Volatility prevails, but the upward trend is very robust, which signals that more investors are gaining confidence in niche crypto and blockchain solutions.