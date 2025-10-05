Token2049 website removes reference to sanctioned ruble stablecoin A7A5

PANews reported on October 5th that Reuters reported that the recently concluded cryptocurrency conference Token2049 in Singapore had removed any mention of the stablecoin project A7A5 from its website. The project had presented at the conference. A7A5 had a booth at the TOKEN2049 conference and was listed as one of over 20 "Platinum Sponsors" on the conference website. Some conference staff wore T-shirts bearing the A7A5 logo, and its Director of Regulatory and Overseas Affairs, Oleg Ogienko, also spoke on stage. The TOKEN2049 website has now removed any mention of A7A5, and Ogienko is no longer listed as a speaker. The United States and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions in August on several companies they allegedly behind Kyrgyzstan's A7A5 stablecoin, a ruble-pegged stablecoin launched in January by a Russian defense lender and a payments company. They described the token as part of a network that helped Russia evade Western sanctions. PANews reported on October 5th that Reuters reported that the recently concluded cryptocurrency conference Token2049 in Singapore had removed any mention of the stablecoin project A7A5 from its website. The project had presented at the conference. A7A5 had a booth at the TOKEN2049 conference and was listed as one of over 20 "Platinum Sponsors" on the conference website. Some conference staff wore T-shirts bearing the A7A5 logo, and its Director of Regulatory and Overseas Affairs, Oleg Ogienko, also spoke on stage. The TOKEN2049 website has now removed any mention of A7A5, and Ogienko is no longer listed as a speaker. The United States and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions in August on several companies they allegedly behind Kyrgyzstan's A7A5 stablecoin, a ruble-pegged stablecoin launched in January by a Russian defense lender and a payments company. They described the token as part of a network that helped Russia evade Western sanctions.