Today’s Wordle #1566 Hints And Answer For Thursday, October 2nd

Yesterday was Wordle Wednesday and I gave you fine Wordlers an extra riddle to solve. Today, I’ll give you the answer. This was the riddle:

What do autumn leaves and lousy bowlers have in common?

A number of you sent me the correct answer: They both end up in the gutters!

Okay, it’s Wordle time!

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer:

Green : The letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow : The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all.

Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post.

Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer

Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE

My Starting Word Today: PLANE (377 words remaining)

The Hint: Something you measure.

The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels.

Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming!

.

.

.

The Answer:

Wordle #1566 Screenshot: Erik Kain

Wordle Analysis

Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here.

PLANE was an obvious choice for my opening guess. It’s typically a good starter and I was traveling, so it made sense. Unfortunately, it left me with 377 possible solutions and zero yellow or green boxes. HOIST slashed that down to 9, which wasn’t bad, and DITCH left me with only one answer: WIDTH for the win! What is the width of the ditch the plane crashed in, so we know what it’ll take to hoist everyone out?

Competitive Wordle Score

Today’s Wordle Bot Screenshot: Erik Kain

I don’t know how the Wordle Bot got WIDTH in three, especially with so few boxes in its first two guesses, but it beat me. I get 0 points for guessing in four and -1 for losing to the Bot. It gets 1 for beating me and 1 for guessing in three, and my big lead from tomorrow evaporates entirely. We are now tied for October:

Erik: 2 points

Wordle Bot: 2 points

Ouch. This one hurt. At least I can wipe the slate clean tomorrow!

How To Play Competitive Wordle

Guessing in 1 is worth 3 points; guessing in 2 is worth 2 points; guessing in 3 is worth 1 point; guessing in 4 is worth 0 points; guessing in 5 is -1 points; guessing in 6 is -2 points and missing the Wordle is -3 points.

If you beat your opponent you get 1 point. If you tie, you get 0 points. And if you lose to your opponent, you get -1 point. Add it up to get your score. Keep a daily running score or just play for a new score each day.

Fridays are 2XP, meaning you double your points—positive or negative.

You can keep a running tally or just play day-by-day. Enjoy!

Today’s Wordle Etymology

The word width comes from Middle English widthe, a variant of widh(e) meaning “breadth,” itself from Old English wīde (“wide”) plus the suffix -th forming abstract nouns. The suffix marks the state or quality of being wide. Cognates exist in German (Weite, “breadth, expanse”) and Dutch (wijdte, “width”). So width literally means “the state or quality of being wide.”

