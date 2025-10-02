Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Thursday, October 2nd

Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle.
Credit: NYT
I have returned from my travels and I’m oh-so-ready to be home. I love travel but there’s something so nice about getting back to your own space, to your own workspace, and of course to the people (and puppies) you left behind. Getting back to the daily grind? Chores? Mess? Less great. In any case, we have a Mini Crossword to solve, so let’s solve it!
The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive.
Spoilers ahead!
How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword
Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini.
Across
- 1A. Whoopi in “Sister Act,” either way you look at it — N
- 4A. Resting on — A
- 6A. Nancy Pelosi’s title from 2019 to ’23, either way you look at it — M
- 8A. Science fiction award won by N.K. Jemisin three years in a row — H
- 9A. Tailor’s edge — H
Down
- 1D. Setting for the war novels The Sympathizer and The Women, informally — N
- 2D. Six-sided state — U
- 3D. “Obviously!!” — N
- 5D. Website part — P
- 7D. Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, either way you look at it — M
Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead!
Across
- 1A. Whoopi in “Sister Act,” either way you look at it — NUN
- 4A. Resting on — ATOP
- 6A. Nancy Pelosi’s title from 2019 to ’23, either way you look at it — MADAM
- 8A. Science fiction award won by N.K. Jemisin three years in a row — HUGO
- 9A. Tailor’s edge — HEM
Down
- 1D. Setting for the war novels The Sympathizer and The Women, informally — NAM
- 2D. Six-sided state — UTAH
- 3D. “Obviously!!” — NO DUH
- 5D. Website part — PAGE
- 7D. Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, either way you look at it — MOM
Here are the filled in answers:
Today’s Mini
Screenshot: Erik Kain
I enjoyed the palindromes in today’s Mini. NUN and MADAM. It would have been fun to have a couple more. I got NUN right away, but was stumped until I got down to 8-Across and HUGO. Then I moved to down clues and got MOM, our third palindrome (either way you look at it). I still didn’t have enough words to fill in the blanks, but I went back and realized NAM fit well, and then MADAM became obvious. Once I had these, UTAH, ATOP, NODUH, HEM and PAGE all revealed themselves. This took me 1:35.
