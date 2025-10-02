Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Thursday, October 2nd

Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT

I have returned from my travels and I’m oh-so-ready to be home. I love travel but there’s something so nice about getting back to your own space, to your own workspace, and of course to the people (and puppies) you left behind. Getting back to the daily grind? Chores? Mess? Less great. In any case, we have a Mini Crossword to solve, so let’s solve it!

The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive.

Spoilers ahead!

How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword

Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini.

Across

1A. Whoopi in “Sister Act,” either way you look at it — N

4A. Resting on — A

6A. Nancy Pelosi’s title from 2019 to ’23, either way you look at it — M

8A. Science fiction award won by N.K. Jemisin three years in a row — H

9A. Tailor’s edge — H

Down

1D. Setting for the war novels The Sympathizer and The Women, informally — N

2D. Six-sided state — U

3D. “Obviously!!” — N

5D. Website part — P

7D. Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, either way you look at it — M



Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead!

Across

1A. Whoopi in “Sister Act,” either way you look at it — NUN

4A. Resting on — ATOP

6A. Nancy Pelosi’s title from 2019 to ’23, either way you look at it — MADAM

8A. Science fiction award won by N.K. Jemisin three years in a row — HUGO

9A. Tailor’s edge — HEM

Down

1D. Setting for the war novels The Sympathizer and The Women, informally — NAM

2D. Six-sided state — UTAH

3D. “Obviously!!” — NO DUH

5D. Website part — PAGE

7D. Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, either way you look at it — MOM

Here are the filled in answers:

Today’s Mini Screenshot: Erik Kain

I enjoyed the palindromes in today’s Mini. NUN and MADAM. It would have been fun to have a couple more. I got NUN right away, but was stumped until I got down to 8-Across and HUGO. Then I moved to down clues and got MOM, our third palindrome (either way you look at it). I still didn’t have enough words to fill in the blanks, but I went back and realized NAM fit well, and then MADAM became obvious. Once I had these, UTAH, ATOP, NODUH, HEM and PAGE all revealed themselves. This took me 1:35.

