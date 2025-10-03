The post Three Coins Going Viral: DOGE, SOL, and the New Banking Giant, Digitap ($TAP) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

After a brief pause in the bull run that pushed crypto prices lower in recent weeks, investors are rushing back in to scoop up solid coins at discounted prices. Dogecoin (DOGE) has rebounded from just below the $0.225 level, while Solana (SOL) investors are salivating over the thought of buying near $190.

Meanwhile, newcomer crypto project Digitap ($TAP) is the latest coin to go viral as its live “omni-bank” app is live and continues to attract both new users and investors rushing to take advantage of its cheap presale price, currently at $0.0125 and set to rise to $0.0159 soon.

Dogecoin: Meme King Primed for a Breakout

Dogecoin looks primed for a breakout after technical analysts identified a rounding bottom pattern forming near the key support zone of $0.23. Historically, Dogecoin has seen strong rallies after this pattern formed. If Dogecoin breaks resistance near $0.27, a run toward the next resistance level of $0.44 seems reasonable.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, Dogecoin has several catalysts that can lift its price higher. The launch of the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (Nasdaq: DOJE) allows traditional investors to gain exposure to DOGE without buying the crypto. The ETF’s debut on September 18 validates DOGE and gives it a level of legitimacy it never had before. Typically, ETFs are reserved only for assets with strong institutional and retail investor demand.

Solana: High-Speed Blockchain at Discounted Price

Solana is one of the fastest and most scalable blockchains in the crypto industry. It is capable of handling thousands of transactions per second with fees as low as fractions of a penny. Solana has spent the better part of the past three years working on its tech to make it the go-to hub for DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and much more.

Solana’s price action throughout 2025 has been mostly positive, although it has followed a similar pattern of selling off on three occasions after flirting with the $250 level. Most recently, a rejection in mid-September put selling pressure on the token, causing it to fall below $200.

However, investors recognized the many Solana catalysts that would support long-term price appreciation, most notably institutional adoption. Multiple public companies are buying SOL in the billions of dollars and showing no signs of slowing down. For example, Forward Industries holds 6.82 billion SOL tokens worth $1.5 billion, which accounts for 1.255% of the total SOL supply.

Forward Industries Chairman Kyle Samani said on CNBC he wants to leverage SOL to transform Forward Industries into a “$50 billion-plus publicly traded permanent capital vehicle that is one of the preeminent companies in crypto over the next five to 10 years.”

Investor demand for Solana has gone viral, with both crypto and Wall Street investors wanting exposure either through the coin directly or a stock proxy with indirect exposure to SOL.

Digitap: The New Omni-Bank Shaking Up Crypto

Dogecoin and Solana remain established names, ranking among the top 10 cryptos by market cap. This means that they have already experienced tremendous growth over the years, earning them a rightful spot as elite players.

Investors looking for the best crypto to invest in right now should take a closer look at Digitap, a true borderless financial app and banking giant that combines traditional fiat features with crypto. Digitap isn’t just another DeFi token vying for attention. It is a full-fledged money app that lets users receive, hold, spend, send, and invest in fiat and cryptocurrency seamlessly, with a no-KYC onboarding option.

Digitap’s flagship feature is its Digitap card, which is a debit card backed by the Visa network. The card is available in both virtual and physical forms, and supports Google Pay and Apple Pay, allowing users to spend their Digitap wallet balance anywhere Visa is accepted.

This feature provides a bridge between crypto and the real economy, making Digitap one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2025.

Digitap also stands out from a very crowded field of startups looking to raise money, as it offers potential investors an interesting proposition: try the product first before committing a single penny.

Anyone worldwide can download the Digitap omni-bank app and take advantage of its full suite of features within minutes and without handing over passports or personal documents.

Digitap Is More Than an Idea

Digitap has gone viral in recent weeks due to its Visa-card integration, unlocking the ability to spend crypto without thinking globally. It is a working product that taps into a huge market, including more than one billion unbanked adults worldwide and the hundreds of millions of people who get ripped off by predatory remittance fees.

Digitap is a potential banking giant as it enters the market at the right time with the right vision: crypto in your pocket, in your purchases, and integrated into daily life.

For investors looking to capitalize on viral coins, SOL and DOGE are two of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in today for the short term, as the charts are flashing buying signals. However, Digitap’s low trading price means it could appreciate rapidly from a low base over the coming years.

