This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber Warfare

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with&nbsp;Us!] AI is a powerful tool for innovation and, increasingly, for crime. As cyber warfare becomes more sophisticated, attacks are becoming more targeted, autonomous, and harder to stop. In this issue, we break down how AI is reshaping the ransomware threat, what RLaaS really means, and who’s leading the charge. Plus, what is “vibe working” but will it work for you or take your work? Let’s dive in and stay&nbsp;curious. What Is Reinforcement Learning as a&nbsp;Service? AI Tools — Reinforcement learning Now we have Vibe working? But what is&nbsp;it? AI Guides This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber&nbsp;Warfare 📰 AI News and&nbsp;Trends OpenAI takes on Google, Amazon with new agentic shopping&nbsp;system California Governor Newsom signs landmark AI safety bill SB&nbsp;53 Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 4.5, its best AI model for&nbsp;coding OpenAI’s first-half revenue rises 16% to about $4.3&nbsp;billion Jensen Huang says China is ‘nanoseconds behind’ the US in chipmaking, calls for reducing US export restrictions on Nvidia’s AI&nbsp;chips China’s DeepSeek just launched V3.2-exp, an open-weight model built on a new “sparse attention” design. By layering a “lightning indexer” with fine-grained token selection, it trims the compute load of long-context inference. Early tests claim API calls run at half the usual cost, with the weights already live on Hugging Face for third-party audits. The creator of AI actress “Tilly Norwood,” who exploded across the internet over the weekend, has insisted she is an artwork, after a fierce backlash from the creative community. Refer a&nbsp;friend What Is Reinforcement Learning as a&nbsp;Service? It’s an emerging model where companies offer plug-and-play reinforcement learning tools that allow businesses to train AI systems on real-world behavior, not just&nbsp;data. Instead of just feeding AI static documents, RL lets you train it by showing it how humans actually do tasks, like drafting contracts, processing invoices, or writing code. The AI gets rewarded for doing it right, and penalized for errors, just like training a dog, but at internet&nbsp;scale. Why RLaaS Is Taking&nbsp;Off Traditional AI is plateauing. Pretraining on scraped web data is no longer enough to improve performance. Businesses want automation. RLaaS lets them train AI agents that mimic expert workflows and complete full tasks, not just generate&nbsp;text. Cheaper than building in-house. RLaaS platforms provide the algorithms, infrastructure, and tooling without needing deep ML&nbsp;teams. Who’s Building&nbsp;RLaaS? Use Cases in the&nbsp;Wild Law firms: Train AI to review and revise contracts Finance: Automate document analysis and audit&nbsp;tasks Dev teams: Use RL-trained coding agents like Devin (by Cognition AI) Media: RL agents trained to generate and edit&nbsp;videos Leave a&nbsp;comment What we are&nbsp;reading: Career creator for those building a life without a blueprint. Every Monday morning, I send out First Things First, a weekly guide to staying present, productive, and purposeful. Discover how to differentiate your firm. Get our “7 Positioning Sins That Cost Consultancy Firms Millions“ guide when you join. It’s free, join 10,000+ consultancy executives Now we have Vibe working? But what is&nbsp;it? Vibe coding has taken the world by storm, and the models available are quite impressive. Anyone can seem to be able to vibe code an app into existence, and engineers are supercharging their output thanks to it. Now, Microsoft is launching a new way to work called “vibe working”. Is anyone going to really work anymore? Powered by AI agents inside Word, Excel, and soon PowerPoint. The idea is that you don’t just use the app, you co-create with&nbsp;it. Think of it like ChatGPT trained on Office and built to do the work, not just help with it. But if it does the work, are we training our digital replacements? What Is Vibe&nbsp;Working? “Vibe working” is Microsoft’s term for agent-powered productivity inside Office apps. Using Agent Mode, you&nbsp;can: Create reports, budgets, and presentations from a simple&nbsp;prompt Iterate with Copilot like you’re having a conversation Automate formatting, summaries, charts, and even&nbsp;branding It’s a new pattern: AI doesn’t just assist — it takes initiative. How It&nbsp;Works Excel Agent Mode: Prompts like “build a loan calculator” or “generate a budget tracker” trigger Copilot to create fully functional spreadsheets with charts, formulas, and formatting. Word Vibe Writing: Prompt with goals (“clean this up”, “summarize meeting notes”), and Copilot refines the doc, asks clarifying questions, and makes it share-ready. Office Agent (Copilot Chat): Use natural language to request a presentation or document — Copilot does the research, asks questions, and builds the file from&nbsp;scratch. All of this is built using Anthropic’s Claude models, not just&nbsp;GPT. Why It&nbsp;Matters True agentic productivity: You go from typing in a doc to delegating tasks to an&nbsp;AI. Better iteration loops: You can now ask, fix, and reframe documents in one&nbsp;place. Accessible automation: Vibe working simplifies complex tools like Excel for non-experts. Who Can Use&nbsp;It? Available on the web version of Word and Excel (PowerPoint coming&nbsp;soon) Requires Microsoft 365 Personal, Family, or Frontier Program&nbsp;access Agent Mode in Excel needs the Excel Labs&nbsp;add-in Share Yaro on AI and Tech Trends | Your Top AI Newsletter 🧰 AI Tools of The&nbsp;Day Reinforcement learning 1. Ray RLlib — An open-source library for scalable reinforcement learning from Anyscale. Supports distributed training and is used by companies like Amazon and Uber for custom RL workflows. 2. SageMaker RL — Amazon’s fully managed service to build, train, and deploy RL models in the cloud. Supports simulators like Unity and RoboMaker for training environments. 3. Stable-Baselines3 — A lightweight Python library for building custom RL agents using proven algorithms like PPO, DQN, and A2C. Great for research and early-stage prototypes. 4. Applied Compute — RL-as-a-service startup by ex-OpenAI staffers. Helps enterprises fine-tune AI agents on legal, finance, and dev tasks using reinforcement learning. Currently in stealth but backed by Benchmark and&nbsp;Lux. 5. CleanRL — A minimal, single-file implementation of key RL algorithms — perfect for understanding how RL works under the hood. Great for startups and solo&nbsp;devs. This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber&nbsp;Warfare Ransomware in 2025 has evolved into an AI-powered, highly adaptive threat, using polymorphic malware, deepfakes of executives, and autonomous network mapping to strike with speed and precision. No longer just about data theft, these attacks target control and systemic disruption, threatening healthcare, energy, and critical infrastructure. With quantum computing on the horizon, the risk of “harvest now, decrypt later” makes post-quantum encryption urgent. Defenders must adopt behavioral AI, zero-trust policies, offline backups, and deepfake readiness to keep pace. This isn’t just a cyber risk — it’s a strategic battlefield. Share 🧰 AI&nbsp;Guides Deep Reinforcement Learning Hugging Face Deep RL&nbsp;Course Free, open-source, beginner → advanced&nbsp;track Hands-on training with RL libraries like Stable Baselines3, CleanRL,&nbsp;etc. Mixes theory and practice (algorithms, environments, agent training) Bonus resource: OpenAI “Spinning Up in Deep&nbsp;RL” It’s a practical RL primer with code, theory, and guidance for how to begin experiments. 💣This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber Warfare was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with&nbsp;Us!] AI is a powerful tool for innovation and, increasingly, for crime. As cyber warfare becomes more sophisticated, attacks are becoming more targeted, autonomous, and harder to stop. In this issue, we break down how AI is reshaping the ransomware threat, what RLaaS really means, and who’s leading the charge. Plus, what is “vibe working” but will it work for you or take your work? Let’s dive in and stay&nbsp;curious. What Is Reinforcement Learning as a&nbsp;Service? AI Tools — Reinforcement learning Now we have Vibe working? But what is&nbsp;it? AI Guides This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber&nbsp;Warfare 📰 AI News and&nbsp;Trends OpenAI takes on Google, Amazon with new agentic shopping&nbsp;system California Governor Newsom signs landmark AI safety bill SB&nbsp;53 Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 4.5, its best AI model for&nbsp;coding OpenAI’s first-half revenue rises 16% to about $4.3&nbsp;billion Jensen Huang says China is ‘nanoseconds behind’ the US in chipmaking, calls for reducing US export restrictions on Nvidia’s AI&nbsp;chips China’s DeepSeek just launched V3.2-exp, an open-weight model built on a new “sparse attention” design. By layering a “lightning indexer” with fine-grained token selection, it trims the compute load of long-context inference. Early tests claim API calls run at half the usual cost, with the weights already live on Hugging Face for third-party audits. The creator of AI actress “Tilly Norwood,” who exploded across the internet over the weekend, has insisted she is an artwork, after a fierce backlash from the creative community. Refer a&nbsp;friend What Is Reinforcement Learning as a&nbsp;Service? It’s an emerging model where companies offer plug-and-play reinforcement learning tools that allow businesses to train AI systems on real-world behavior, not just&nbsp;data. Instead of just feeding AI static documents, RL lets you train it by showing it how humans actually do tasks, like drafting contracts, processing invoices, or writing code. The AI gets rewarded for doing it right, and penalized for errors, just like training a dog, but at internet&nbsp;scale. Why RLaaS Is Taking&nbsp;Off Traditional AI is plateauing. Pretraining on scraped web data is no longer enough to improve performance. Businesses want automation. RLaaS lets them train AI agents that mimic expert workflows and complete full tasks, not just generate&nbsp;text. Cheaper than building in-house. RLaaS platforms provide the algorithms, infrastructure, and tooling without needing deep ML&nbsp;teams. Who’s Building&nbsp;RLaaS? Use Cases in the&nbsp;Wild Law firms: Train AI to review and revise contracts Finance: Automate document analysis and audit&nbsp;tasks Dev teams: Use RL-trained coding agents like Devin (by Cognition AI) Media: RL agents trained to generate and edit&nbsp;videos Leave a&nbsp;comment What we are&nbsp;reading: Career creator for those building a life without a blueprint. Every Monday morning, I send out First Things First, a weekly guide to staying present, productive, and purposeful. Discover how to differentiate your firm. Get our “7 Positioning Sins That Cost Consultancy Firms Millions“ guide when you join. It’s free, join 10,000+ consultancy executives Now we have Vibe working? But what is&nbsp;it? Vibe coding has taken the world by storm, and the models available are quite impressive. Anyone can seem to be able to vibe code an app into existence, and engineers are supercharging their output thanks to it. Now, Microsoft is launching a new way to work called “vibe working”. Is anyone going to really work anymore? Powered by AI agents inside Word, Excel, and soon PowerPoint. The idea is that you don’t just use the app, you co-create with&nbsp;it. Think of it like ChatGPT trained on Office and built to do the work, not just help with it. But if it does the work, are we training our digital replacements? What Is Vibe&nbsp;Working? “Vibe working” is Microsoft’s term for agent-powered productivity inside Office apps. Using Agent Mode, you&nbsp;can: Create reports, budgets, and presentations from a simple&nbsp;prompt Iterate with Copilot like you’re having a conversation Automate formatting, summaries, charts, and even&nbsp;branding It’s a new pattern: AI doesn’t just assist — it takes initiative. How It&nbsp;Works Excel Agent Mode: Prompts like “build a loan calculator” or “generate a budget tracker” trigger Copilot to create fully functional spreadsheets with charts, formulas, and formatting. Word Vibe Writing: Prompt with goals (“clean this up”, “summarize meeting notes”), and Copilot refines the doc, asks clarifying questions, and makes it share-ready. Office Agent (Copilot Chat): Use natural language to request a presentation or document — Copilot does the research, asks questions, and builds the file from&nbsp;scratch. All of this is built using Anthropic’s Claude models, not just&nbsp;GPT. Why It&nbsp;Matters True agentic productivity: You go from typing in a doc to delegating tasks to an&nbsp;AI. Better iteration loops: You can now ask, fix, and reframe documents in one&nbsp;place. Accessible automation: Vibe working simplifies complex tools like Excel for non-experts. Who Can Use&nbsp;It? Available on the web version of Word and Excel (PowerPoint coming&nbsp;soon) Requires Microsoft 365 Personal, Family, or Frontier Program&nbsp;access Agent Mode in Excel needs the Excel Labs&nbsp;add-in Share Yaro on AI and Tech Trends | Your Top AI Newsletter 🧰 AI Tools of The&nbsp;Day Reinforcement learning 1. Ray RLlib — An open-source library for scalable reinforcement learning from Anyscale. Supports distributed training and is used by companies like Amazon and Uber for custom RL workflows. 2. SageMaker RL — Amazon’s fully managed service to build, train, and deploy RL models in the cloud. Supports simulators like Unity and RoboMaker for training environments. 3. Stable-Baselines3 — A lightweight Python library for building custom RL agents using proven algorithms like PPO, DQN, and A2C. Great for research and early-stage prototypes. 4. Applied Compute — RL-as-a-service startup by ex-OpenAI staffers. Helps enterprises fine-tune AI agents on legal, finance, and dev tasks using reinforcement learning. Currently in stealth but backed by Benchmark and&nbsp;Lux. 5. CleanRL — A minimal, single-file implementation of key RL algorithms — perfect for understanding how RL works under the hood. Great for startups and solo&nbsp;devs. This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber&nbsp;Warfare Ransomware in 2025 has evolved into an AI-powered, highly adaptive threat, using polymorphic malware, deepfakes of executives, and autonomous network mapping to strike with speed and precision. No longer just about data theft, these attacks target control and systemic disruption, threatening healthcare, energy, and critical infrastructure. With quantum computing on the horizon, the risk of “harvest now, decrypt later” makes post-quantum encryption urgent. Defenders must adopt behavioral AI, zero-trust policies, offline backups, and deepfake readiness to keep pace. This isn’t just a cyber risk — it’s a strategic battlefield. Share 🧰 AI&nbsp;Guides Deep Reinforcement Learning Hugging Face Deep RL&nbsp;Course Free, open-source, beginner → advanced&nbsp;track Hands-on training with RL libraries like Stable Baselines3, CleanRL,&nbsp;etc. Mixes theory and practice (algorithms, environments, agent training) Bonus resource: OpenAI “Spinning Up in Deep&nbsp;RL” It’s a practical RL primer with code, theory, and guidance for how to begin experiments. 💣This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber Warfare was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story

This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber Warfare

By: Medium
2025/10/03 13:59
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05516-6.71%
CyberConnect
CYBER$0.8818-8.17%

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]

AI is a powerful tool for innovation and, increasingly, for crime. As cyber warfare becomes more sophisticated, attacks are becoming more targeted, autonomous, and harder to stop. In this issue, we break down how AI is reshaping the ransomware threat, what RLaaS really means, and who’s leading the charge. Plus, what is “vibe working” but will it work for you or take your work? Let’s dive in and stay curious.

  • What Is Reinforcement Learning as a Service?
  • AI Tools — Reinforcement learning
  • Now we have Vibe working? But what is it?
  • AI Guides
  • This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber Warfare

📰 AI News and Trends

  • OpenAI takes on Google, Amazon with new agentic shopping system
  • California Governor Newsom signs landmark AI safety bill SB 53
  • Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 4.5, its best AI model for coding
  • OpenAI’s first-half revenue rises 16% to about $4.3 billion
  • Jensen Huang says China is ‘nanoseconds behind’ the US in chipmaking, calls for reducing US export restrictions on Nvidia’s AI chips
  • China’s DeepSeek just launched V3.2-exp, an open-weight model built on a new “sparse attention” design. By layering a “lightning indexer” with fine-grained token selection, it trims the compute load of long-context inference. Early tests claim API calls run at half the usual cost, with the weights already live on Hugging Face for third-party audits.
  • The creator of AI actress “Tilly Norwood,” who exploded across the internet over the weekend, has insisted she is an artwork, after a fierce backlash from the creative community.

Refer a friend

What Is Reinforcement Learning as a Service?

It’s an emerging model where companies offer plug-and-play reinforcement learning tools that allow businesses to train AI systems on real-world behavior, not just data.

Instead of just feeding AI static documents, RL lets you train it by showing it how humans actually do tasks, like drafting contracts, processing invoices, or writing code. The AI gets rewarded for doing it right, and penalized for errors, just like training a dog, but at internet scale.

Why RLaaS Is Taking Off

  • Traditional AI is plateauing. Pretraining on scraped web data is no longer enough to improve performance.
  • Businesses want automation. RLaaS lets them train AI agents that mimic expert workflows and complete full tasks, not just generate text.
  • Cheaper than building in-house. RLaaS platforms provide the algorithms, infrastructure, and tooling without needing deep ML teams.

Who’s Building RLaaS?

Use Cases in the Wild

  • Law firms: Train AI to review and revise contracts
  • Finance: Automate document analysis and audit tasks
  • Dev teams: Use RL-trained coding agents like Devin (by Cognition AI)
  • Media: RL agents trained to generate and edit videos

Leave a comment

What we are reading:

  • Career creator for those building a life without a blueprint. Every Monday morning, I send out First Things First, a weekly guide to staying present, productive, and purposeful.
  • Discover how to differentiate your firm. Get our “7 Positioning Sins That Cost Consultancy Firms Millions“ guide when you join. It’s free, join 10,000+ consultancy executives

Now we have Vibe working? But what is it?

Vibe coding has taken the world by storm, and the models available are quite impressive. Anyone can seem to be able to vibe code an app into existence, and engineers are supercharging their output thanks to it. Now, Microsoft is launching a new way to work called “vibe working”. Is anyone going to really work anymore? Powered by AI agents inside Word, Excel, and soon PowerPoint. The idea is that you don’t just use the app, you co-create with it.

Think of it like ChatGPT trained on Office and built to do the work, not just help with it. But if it does the work, are we training our digital replacements?

What Is Vibe Working?

“Vibe working” is Microsoft’s term for agent-powered productivity inside Office apps. Using Agent Mode, you can:

  • Create reports, budgets, and presentations from a simple prompt
  • Iterate with Copilot like you’re having a conversation
  • Automate formatting, summaries, charts, and even branding

It’s a new pattern: AI doesn’t just assist — it takes initiative.

How It Works

  • Excel Agent Mode: Prompts like “build a loan calculator” or “generate a budget tracker” trigger Copilot to create fully functional spreadsheets with charts, formulas, and formatting.
  • Word Vibe Writing: Prompt with goals (“clean this up”, “summarize meeting notes”), and Copilot refines the doc, asks clarifying questions, and makes it share-ready.
  • Office Agent (Copilot Chat): Use natural language to request a presentation or document — Copilot does the research, asks questions, and builds the file from scratch.

All of this is built using Anthropic’s Claude models, not just GPT.

Why It Matters

  • True agentic productivity: You go from typing in a doc to delegating tasks to an AI.
  • Better iteration loops: You can now ask, fix, and reframe documents in one place.
  • Accessible automation: Vibe working simplifies complex tools like Excel for non-experts.

Who Can Use It?

  • Available on the web version of Word and Excel (PowerPoint coming soon)
  • Requires Microsoft 365 Personal, Family, or Frontier Program access
  • Agent Mode in Excel needs the Excel Labs add-in

Share Yaro on AI and Tech Trends | Your Top AI Newsletter

🧰 AI Tools of The Day

Reinforcement learning

1. Ray RLlib — An open-source library for scalable reinforcement learning from Anyscale. Supports distributed training and is used by companies like Amazon and Uber for custom RL workflows.

2. SageMaker RL — Amazon’s fully managed service to build, train, and deploy RL models in the cloud. Supports simulators like Unity and RoboMaker for training environments.

3. Stable-Baselines3 — A lightweight Python library for building custom RL agents using proven algorithms like PPO, DQN, and A2C. Great for research and early-stage prototypes.

4. Applied Compute — RL-as-a-service startup by ex-OpenAI staffers. Helps enterprises fine-tune AI agents on legal, finance, and dev tasks using reinforcement learning. Currently in stealth but backed by Benchmark and Lux.

5. CleanRL — A minimal, single-file implementation of key RL algorithms — perfect for understanding how RL works under the hood. Great for startups and solo devs.

This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber Warfare

Ransomware in 2025 has evolved into an AI-powered, highly adaptive threat, using polymorphic malware, deepfakes of executives, and autonomous network mapping to strike with speed and precision. No longer just about data theft, these attacks target control and systemic disruption, threatening healthcare, energy, and critical infrastructure. With quantum computing on the horizon, the risk of “harvest now, decrypt later” makes post-quantum encryption urgent. Defenders must adopt behavioral AI, zero-trust policies, offline backups, and deepfake readiness to keep pace. This isn’t just a cyber risk — it’s a strategic battlefield.

Share

🧰 AI Guides

Deep Reinforcement Learning

Hugging Face Deep RL Course

  • Free, open-source, beginner → advanced track
  • Hands-on training with RL libraries like Stable Baselines3, CleanRL, etc.
  • Mixes theory and practice (algorithms, environments, agent training)

Bonus resource: OpenAI “Spinning Up in Deep RL”

It’s a practical RL primer with code, theory, and guidance for how to begin experiments.

💣This Is How AI Is Rewriting the Rules of Cyber Warfare was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009213-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006086-9.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000485-2.80%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08875-9.13%
Sign
SIGN$0.03731-4.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,878.93
$98,878.93$98,878.93

-2.49%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,213.65
$3,213.65$3,213.65

-5.11%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3061
$2.3061$2.3061

-5.26%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.04
$144.04$144.04

-5.94%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16389
$0.16389$0.16389

-5.11%