“Things Are Getting Wild’ — Dozens Of Crypto ETFs Hit SEC’s Desk As Agency Adopts New Listing Standards ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 06:09
Approximately two dozen new crypto-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF) proposals were submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, as October 2025 is shaping up to be a significant month for crypto markets.

Investment managers REX Shares and Osprey Funds submitted prospectuses for 21 exchange-traded funds, from ones holding Sui (SUI) to Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to Hyperliquid (HYPE) and others with staking. Defiance ETFs LLC also sought the SEC’s sign-off for leveraged funds tracking crypto, as well as Tesla and Amazon.

“Things are getting wild,” posited Bloomberg Intelligence ETF analyst James Seyffart in a Friday post on the X social media platform.

The SEC is facing final deadlines on over 16 ETF applications this month. Unlike past waves, many of these proposals go beyond Bitcoin and Ether, targeting a variety of major altcoins, including Solana (SOL), Ripple’s XRP, Litecoin (LTC), and memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE), with final deadlines scattered throughout October.

The flood of crypto filings comes in the wake of a more collaborative White House since crypto-friendly President Donald Trump assumed office in January.

A New SEC Era

The SEC has postponed decisions on several crypto ETFs in the course of 2025, setting new deadlines; however, the Commission has also taken steps toward dramatically simplifying the ETF approval process. 

The SEC approved a set of generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Sept. 17 that could shorten the path to introducing future spot crypto ETFs by reducing the need for case-by-case rule changes that had long delayed crypto’s path to mainstream financial vehicles.

Seyffart stated at the time that the policy change would be a positive move toward a “wave of spot crypto ETP launches in the coming weeks and months.” 

Late last month, the SEC requested listing exchanges to withdraw their 19b-4 filings and re-submit under the General Listing Standards — a procedural move that further hinted the agency was preparing to approve new products.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/things-are-getting-wild-dozens-of-crypto-etfs-hit-secs-desk-as-agency-adopts-new-listing-standards/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

