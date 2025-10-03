The US SEC has yet to make a decision on the Canary spot LTC ETF during the government shutdown.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took no action on Thursday, the initial deadline for its decision, during the U.S. government shutdown, leaving Canary Capital's spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund in limbo. The SEC's silence has left the crypto community uncertain about how the regulator will operate during the federal government shutdown and how its new universal listing standards will affect the timelines for dozens of crypto ETF applications awaiting approval. PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission took no action on Thursday, the initial deadline for its decision, during the U.S. government shutdown, leaving Canary Capital's spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund in limbo. The SEC's silence has left the crypto community uncertain about how the regulator will operate during the federal government shutdown and how its new universal listing standards will affect the timelines for dozens of crypto ETF applications awaiting approval.