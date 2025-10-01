U.S. regulators are tearing down barriers to streamline financial oversight, signaling a groundbreaking era of crypto-friendly policy coordination and market-driven innovation. SEC and CFTC Join Forces in Historic Push for Regulatory Unity Financial regulators are signaling a reset in their approach to overlapping responsibilities, focusing on cooperation instead of competition. The U.S. Securities and Exchange […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-turf-war-is-over-sec-cftc-alignment-signals-major-crypto-market-shift/