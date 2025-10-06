The total transaction volume of Sui Ecological Lending Protocol Scallop has exceeded US$500 million By: PANews 2025/10/06 18:00 Share

PANews reported on October 6th that Scallop, the Sui Ecosystem lending protocol, announced that its total transaction volume has exceeded $500 million, making it the preferred DeFi platform for the Sui Chain, providing users with a secure, efficient, and seamless exchange experience. Highlights include MEV protection, customizable exchange paths across aggregators, more transparent swap price comparisons, and one-click exchange of decentralized assets with integration with the Scallop Mini Wallet.