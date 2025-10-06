The total market value of the NFTStrategy ecosystem is close to US$340 million By: PANews 2025/10/06 08:46 Share

PANews reported on October 6th that official website data showed that the total market capitalization of the NFTStrategy ecosystem has reached nearly $340 million, with approximately $13.06 million in trading volume over the past 24 hours. The leading NFTStrategy, PunkStrategy (PUNKSTR), briefly exceeded $320 million.