The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, with Coinbase up 2.14% and Circle down 2.63%. By: PANews 2025/10/04 08:02

PANews reported on October 4th that according to Cailian Press, the three major U.S. stock indices closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.1%; the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.28%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.32%; and the S&P 500 rose 0.01%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.09%. Coinbase (COIN) rose 2.14%; Strategy (MSTR) fell 0.20%; and Circle (CRCL) fell 2.63%.