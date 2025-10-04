The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, with Coinbase up 2.14% and Circle down 2.63%.

PANews reported on October 4th that according to Cailian Press, the three major U.S. stock indices closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.1%; the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.28%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.32%; and the S&P 500 rose 0.01%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.09%. Coinbase (COIN) rose 2.14%; Strategy (MSTR) fell 0.20%; and Circle (CRCL) fell 2.63%.
