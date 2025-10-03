The Solana Treasury Bet Attracts Institutional Interest

Key Points: Solana’s Treasury/DAT discussed by key crypto leaders at TOKEN2049.

Institutional adoption grows with innovative Treasury strategies.

Potential consolidation in DAT markets predicted by experts.

Key figures from Jump Crypto, Pantera Capital, Drift, and Galaxy Digital shared insights at TOKEN 2049’s Solana Treasury Bet roundtable in Singapore.

This discussion highlights Solana’s growing appeal among institutional investors due to regulatory changes, showcasing Solana’s potential for significant revenue growth and ongoing market consolidation trends.

Solana Emerges as Institutional Favorite Amid Crypto Developments

The adoption of DAT impacts how institutions integrate crypto into existing treasury systems, illustrating the ongoing attraction for traditional investors. Pantera Capital’s Cosmo Jiang pointed out that Solana’s potential $2 billion annual revenue and consistent growth are appealing to the public market.

Reactions remain optimistic as Solana’s revenue prospects entice investors. David Lu of Drift stated that if Drift underperforms against SOL, investors should consider holding SOL longer-term.

Optimistic Outlook as Solana Revenue Poised for Growth

Did you know? The Solana Treasury strategy mirrors historical moves by companies like MicroStrategy with Bitcoin, marking a shift in corporate treasury approaches.

Solana (SOL) is valued at $232.47 with a market cap of $126.37 billion, representing a 3.06% market share. Recent trading volume of $9.33 billion shows a 9.57% change. Over 90 days, SOL’s price increased by 56.76%, data by CoinMarketCap shows.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:55 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu research highlights the impact of regulative clarity and technological advancements in Solana’s growth. Experts underscore favorable conditions for market expansion as regulatory landscapes evolve, supporting Solana’s rise in institutional treasuries.