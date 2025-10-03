ExchangeDEX+
HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 20: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Getty Images The Houston Rockets were dealt a gut punch last week after they learned that starting point guard Fred VanVleet had suffered a torn ACL. The injury could sideline VanVleet for the entirety of the 2025-2026 season. Per reports, VanVleet suffered the injury at a recent offseason workout. VanVleet, who averaged 14.1 points per game in the 2024-2025 season, signed a two-year, $50 million contract extension with the Rockets earlier this summer. The deal includes a player option in 2026-2027. After trading for superstar forward Kevin Durant this summer, the Rockets entered the upcoming season with championship aspirations. The team finally returned to the postseason last year for the first time since James Harden's last full season with the franchise in 2020. The focus now turns towards third year forward Amen Thompson and sophomore guard Reed Sheppard, selected fourth and third respectively in each of their drafts. Thompson was originally thought to be the franchise's point guard of the future when selected. The wiry 6'7 forward has looked more comfortable playing off the ball thus far during his career. Sheppard played sparingly last year, his rookie season, though had his moments when starting. Sheppard was considered one of the most promising shooting prospects in college basketball history. On Monday, media day for the Rockets, both young guards expressed optimism…

The Rockets Prepare For Life Without Fred VanVleet

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 10:38
HOUSTON, TEXAS – APRIL 20: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Houston Rockets were dealt a gut punch last week after they learned that starting point guard Fred VanVleet had suffered a torn ACL. The injury could sideline VanVleet for the entirety of the 2025-2026 season. Per reports, VanVleet suffered the injury at a recent offseason workout.

VanVleet, who averaged 14.1 points per game in the 2024-2025 season, signed a two-year, $50 million contract extension with the Rockets earlier this summer. The deal includes a player option in 2026-2027. After trading for superstar forward Kevin Durant this summer, the Rockets entered the upcoming season with championship aspirations. The team finally returned to the postseason last year for the first time since James Harden’s last full season with the franchise in 2020.

The focus now turns towards third year forward Amen Thompson and sophomore guard Reed Sheppard, selected fourth and third respectively in each of their drafts. Thompson was originally thought to be the franchise’s point guard of the future when selected. The wiry 6’7 forward has looked more comfortable playing off the ball thus far during his career. Sheppard played sparingly last year, his rookie season, though had his moments when starting. Sheppard was considered one of the most promising shooting prospects in college basketball history.

On Monday, media day for the Rockets, both young guards expressed optimism heading into the season. Thompson said he felt confidence in his shot from all over the court. (Shooting has been a weak spot for Thompson since entering the league). Sheppard said he felt confident with his body. In an earlier interview, the sophomore guard had told media that the weight room had been a priority of his during the offseason.

Despite speculation, early indications are that the Rockets will look to weather the storm in VanVleet’s absence by giving Thompson and Sheppard more opportunities, rather than trading for a replacement at the position. Reportedly, center Alperen Sengun and Durant will be given more of the playmaking duties. VanVleet, who signed a new contract just this past summer, cannot be traded until December 15, 2025 per the rules of the league’s collective bargaining agreement. Given his player option, it’s difficult to conceive of a team trading for the veteran guard at this year’s deadline.

While VanVleet shot just 37.8% from the floor and 34.5% from ‘3’ last season, his steady hand (1.5 turnovers per game) has been integral to Houston’s success over the past two seasons. VanVleet originally signed with the Rockets back on July 7, 2023 to a three-year, $128.53 million contract. Along with Dillon Brooks (now with the Phoenix Suns), VanVleet is one of the primary catalysts for the Rockets’ turnaround. Now, at least for this year, they must adapt to life without him.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/rahathuq/2025/10/02/the-rockets-prepare-for-life-without-fred-vanvleet/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.

