ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post The Inexorable Growth In Air Travel And It’s Implication appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: A general view of the Eiffel Tower at dusk as the Olympic Rings are displayed during previews ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on June 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Getty Images One of the foundational facts of commercial air travel is that the number of people flying globally is closely linked to world Gross Domestic Product. That is as the economy continues to grow over time, so does the demand for air transportation and by extension, the need for new aircraft to fulfill that demand as well as to replace older aircraft that are economically obsolete. Dips in world GDP, occasioned by recessions (dot-com bubble, fiscal crisis), pandemics (SARS, COVID) or wars (Ukraine, 9/11) can disrupt the monotonic increase of air travel demand, but eventually the curve reverts to the mean. In this case, that mean is roughly 4 per cent year over year, and world Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM’s) – a paying passenger travelling a mile – have recently returned to pre-pandemic levels. Most of those RPM’s are utilized for leisure travel which is estimated to make up as much as 85% or more of miles flown. Business passengers are only around 12 to 15% of overall travel but they are vastly more profitable, making up as much as 75% of profits for a given flight. This is because business travelers tend to purchase premium seats, often make last minute changes which incur fees or higher prices and spend more on amenities. A more recent development has been the blending of business and leisure travel to create a category called “bleisure.” While adding a few days at a destination that was the focus of a business event for personal reasons has always existed, the category has expanded… The post The Inexorable Growth In Air Travel And It’s Implication appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: A general view of the Eiffel Tower at dusk as the Olympic Rings are displayed during previews ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on June 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Getty Images One of the foundational facts of commercial air travel is that the number of people flying globally is closely linked to world Gross Domestic Product. That is as the economy continues to grow over time, so does the demand for air transportation and by extension, the need for new aircraft to fulfill that demand as well as to replace older aircraft that are economically obsolete. Dips in world GDP, occasioned by recessions (dot-com bubble, fiscal crisis), pandemics (SARS, COVID) or wars (Ukraine, 9/11) can disrupt the monotonic increase of air travel demand, but eventually the curve reverts to the mean. In this case, that mean is roughly 4 per cent year over year, and world Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM’s) – a paying passenger travelling a mile – have recently returned to pre-pandemic levels. Most of those RPM’s are utilized for leisure travel which is estimated to make up as much as 85% or more of miles flown. Business passengers are only around 12 to 15% of overall travel but they are vastly more profitable, making up as much as 75% of profits for a given flight. This is because business travelers tend to purchase premium seats, often make last minute changes which incur fees or higher prices and spend more on amenities. A more recent development has been the blending of business and leisure travel to create a category called “bleisure.” While adding a few days at a destination that was the focus of a business event for personal reasons has always existed, the category has expanded…

The Inexorable Growth In Air Travel And It’s Implication

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 19:22
COM
COM$0.005064-7.37%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER$0.0007008+0.27%
Dusk Network
DUSK$0.05301-2.32%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.414-3.27%

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: A general view of the Eiffel Tower at dusk as the Olympic Rings are displayed during previews ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on June 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Getty Images

One of the foundational facts of commercial air travel is that the number of people flying globally is closely linked to world Gross Domestic Product. That is as the economy continues to grow over time, so does the demand for air transportation and by extension, the need for new aircraft to fulfill that demand as well as to replace older aircraft that are economically obsolete.

Dips in world GDP, occasioned by recessions (dot-com bubble, fiscal crisis), pandemics (SARS, COVID) or wars (Ukraine, 9/11) can disrupt the monotonic increase of air travel demand, but eventually the curve reverts to the mean. In this case, that mean is roughly 4 per cent year over year, and world Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM’s) – a paying passenger travelling a mile – have recently returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Most of those RPM’s are utilized for leisure travel which is estimated to make up as much as 85% or more of miles flown. Business passengers are only around 12 to 15% of overall travel but they are vastly more profitable, making up as much as 75% of profits for a given flight. This is because business travelers tend to purchase premium seats, often make last minute changes which incur fees or higher prices and spend more on amenities.

A more recent development has been the blending of business and leisure travel to create a category called “bleisure.” While adding a few days at a destination that was the focus of a business event for personal reasons has always existed, the category has expanded as a result of the pandemic where remote work was normalized and schedules became more flexible.

The result has been for airlines to expand their offerings away from a three class system (First, Business, Economy) to more gradations such as First, Premium Economy, Economy Plus or Comfort Plus and Coach. This allowed airlines to match their service and price offerings to capture the willingness of the flying public to pay for something in between First Class and steerage.

People gathering at the Colosseum monument in Rome on April 7, 2023, prior to the Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) prayer service as part of celebrations of the Holy Week. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Another effect of the rebound in air travel has been the strain on popular destinations. Coming out of the pandemic, people pulled out their “bucket lists” and engaged in “revenge travel.” As a result iconic sites, such as the Coliseum, the Eiffel Tower or the Louvre drew record crowds to their host countries.

For the last 30 years, France has been the most popular tourist destination representing 8% of global tourism with over 100 million visitors. Spain, US, Italy and Turkey round out the top five destination countries. China which had been in the top five before the pandemic has dropped lower due to travel restrictions and reduced preference.

However, there are only so many “A list” sites to be visited, while the travel push continues to grow. A result of the ever increasing swell of tourists to a finite set of iconic destinations has been “overtourism.” To combat the crowding and destruction, many locations have instituted tourist caps, time entry reservations, fees, activity bans and restrictions on accommodations.

ATHENS, GREECE – JULY 20: Atop the Acropolis ancient hill with Parthenon temple during a heat wave on July 20, 2023 in Athens, Greece. The Acropolis of Athens and other archaeological sites in Greece announced reduced opening hours due to the heatwave conditions. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Mount Fuji has instituted a daily visitor cap as well as a hiking fee. Popular US National Parks such as Yosemite and Glacier use caps and reservation systems. The Acropolis uses timed entry permits as well as the restored Notre Dame in Paris. Florence has instituted a ban on short term rentals in its historic city center and Machu Pichu closed the site for a period due to concerns regarding deterioration from high foot traffic.

This problem is only going to become more severe as the 4% increase year over year funnels more visitors to the limited set of high profile locations. One reaction is to move to new sites (such as Croatia, Norway, India, Cambodia). Another is to shift away from the high summer season.

Traditional summer locations such as Cape Cod, the Hamptons or Jackson Hole have seen increases in visitors during shoulder seasons. The tremendous heat during the summer in Europe in 2025 has made visiting in fall much more attractive. Visitors are motivated by a less crowded, more authentic experience as well as concerns regarding the environment and sustainability.

Passion based travel – fueled by social media posts – has also prompted shifts away from the traditional sites and focused on more remote or less well known destinations and is often associated with special events or festivals.

Studies show that as income rises, a population begins to travel – for both business and leisure reasons. The good news is that commercial aircraft, which currently have a delivery backlog of seven years or more, will stay in high demand. The bad news is that the strain on passengers, airports and tourist destinations will not abate any time soon, if ever.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jerroldlundquist/2025/10/06/the-inexorable-growth-in-air-travel-and-its-implication/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006212-6.50%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-4.99%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.81%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000541-6.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.0743-5.02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0145-16.95%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari Questions October Rate Cut, Eyes December Decision

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,805.12
$99,805.12$99,805.12

-1.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,248.32
$3,248.32$3,248.32

-4.09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3302
$2.3302$2.3302

-4.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.51
$145.51$145.51

-4.98%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16565
$0.16565$0.16565

-4.09%