The HackerNoon Newsletter: A New Era for Digital Advertising - Redefined by Klink Finance (10/5/2025)

By: Hackernoon
2025/10/06 00:03
How are you, hacker?


🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 5, 2025?


The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, The Beatles Released Their First Single in 1962, The first James Bond film premiered in London in 1962, Steve Job Passed Away in 2011, and we present you with these top quality stories. From From Sci-Fi to Reality: How Close Are We to Calling the Moon Home? to Klink Finance Disrupts Failing Web2 Ads - Launching $KLINK Token This October, let’s dive right in.

How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality


By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for todays geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More.

From Sci-Fi to Reality: How Close Are We to Calling the Moon Home?


By @isaacsamuel [ 4 Min read ] From sci-fi dreams to NASA’s Artemis plans, discover how humanity is turning the Moon into our next frontier for living and exploration. Read More.

A New Era for Digital Advertising - Redefined by Klink Finance


By @klink_finance [ 6 Min read ] Klink Finance is the AI-powered infrastructure for Web3 earnings, driving crypto wealth creation through its multi-chain partner ecosystem and integration tech. Read More.

ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models


By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More.

Klink Finance Disrupts Failing Web2 Ads - Launching $KLINK Token This October


By @klink_finance [ 4 Min read ] Klink is an earnings platform where you get paid in cash or crypto for completing online offers, playing games, and social quests. Read More.

How We Built a Gaming Platform That Never Takes Your Money (But Still Makes Millions)


By @slotozilla [ 6 Min read ] Slotozilla hosts 40K+ slot demos from 200+ providers, scaling globally with no deposits. Here’s how its tech stack makes millions without real-money play. Read More.

How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane


By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More.

How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry


By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More.


🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?

It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️


ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME


We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️


Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
