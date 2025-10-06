The founder of DefiLlama clarified the doubts raised by the Aster community regarding the delisting: No money was received and no personal holdings of HYPE or ASTER

PANews reported on October 6th that DefiLlama founder 0xngmi posted a statement on the X platform to clarify the community's doubts about the delisting of Aster. He stated: Platform users trust DefiLlama data and make investment decisions based on it. If incorrect data is reported, they will make wrong decisions. DefiLlama has never received money or been compensated for listing or delisting anything. Personally, he has never held any positions (long or short) in HYPE or ASTER. The delisting of Aster was due to a significant increase in trading volume in the past few days, which prompted a deeper investigation. The team took action after investigation. DefiLlama has previously delisted other perpetual contract DEXs and is only concerned about the integrity of the data. PANews reported on October 6th that DefiLlama founder 0xngmi posted a statement on the X platform to clarify the community's doubts about the delisting of Aster. He stated: Platform users trust DefiLlama data and make investment decisions based on it. If incorrect data is reported, they will make wrong decisions. DefiLlama has never received money or been compensated for listing or delisting anything. Personally, he has never held any positions (long or short) in HYPE or ASTER. The delisting of Aster was due to a significant increase in trading volume in the past few days, which prompted a deeper investigation. The team took action after investigation. DefiLlama has previously delisted other perpetual contract DEXs and is only concerned about the integrity of the data.