The floating loss of the whale who shorted BTC for four consecutive times has increased to 28.08 million US dollars

PANews reported on October 5th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the floating losses of a "whale who has shorted BTC four times consecutively since March 2025" have expanded to $28.08 million. An hour ago, the whale added another 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid's margin, raising the liquidation price to $130,687. The opening price was $111,386.3, representing a 12.5% increase over the past seven months, even after continuous adjustments.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more