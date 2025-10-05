The floating loss of the whale who shorted BTC for four consecutive times has increased to 28.08 million US dollars By: PANews 2025/10/05 13:52 Share

PANews reported on October 5th that, according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the floating losses of a "whale who has shorted BTC four times consecutively since March 2025" have expanded to $28.08 million. An hour ago, the whale added another 4 million USDC to Hyperliquid's margin, raising the liquidation price to $130,687. The opening price was $111,386.3, representing a 12.5% increase over the past seven months, even after continuous adjustments.