The Bitcoin Data Carrier Bug: When Consensus Permits What Policy Forbids

--
Share
Bitcoin has always been permissive in what its consensus layer will accept. That’s both a strength (resilient neutrality) and a weakness (attack surface). The Data Carrier bug sits right at this intersection: a mismatch between Bitcoin’s consensus rules, which allow large
OP_RETURN payloads, and Core’s standardness/policy rules, which try to keep them small.
This bug first emerged in 2014 with the introduction of
OP_RETURN and remains unresolved today in Core v30, despite multiple policy tweaks. In fact, the issue is more relevant than ever in the age of Ordinals and inscriptions.
Before
OP_RETURN, the only way to store arbitrary data on-chain was to abuse spendable outputs.
m-of-n multisig…
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more