ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post The Anrealage Show At PFW Paired Robotics With Human Heartbeats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anrealage show finale at Paris Fashion Week. koji@hiranokoji.com The clue lay in the invitation for the Anrealage runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Delivered alongside the ticket was a small red plastic heart. Activated via a button, it vibrated softly accompanied by the sound of a gently pulsing heartbeat. Likewise the collection. As they walked the runway, the swirls flounces of the garments undulated of their own accord as if they were living creatures. The same was true of furry feline-esque handbags with metronomic ‘tails’ cradled in the arms of the models who absently petted their cargo as they walked. Behind the motion sensors and kinetic technology embedded in the fabrics was robotics startup Yukai Engineering Inc. which drew inspiration from its robotics product Qoobo—therapeutic robotic cushions with tails which wave gently when caressed. Idea being that they deliver similar wellbeing benefits to petting a real life animal. The concept recalled the animaltronic LOVOT robots that featured in an installation by Hiroshi Fujiwara’s cult streetwear label FRGMT at Moncler’s Art of Genius show which took place in London a couple of years back. They were originally conceived during the pandemic to mimic human connection for people who were isolating. A model in the Anrealage show at Paris Fashion Week cradles a furry accessory with metronomic tail. koji@hiranokoji.com The collection’s prints were a partnership with HERALBONY, with bases in Tokyo and at Paris innovation campus Station F. The company empowers artists with disabilities, 18 of whom conceived the artwork printed onto the fabrics by sustainable printer FOREARTH which as per the show notes reduces water usage in textile production to near zero by streamlining traditional pre- and post-treatment processes. HERALBONY received an innovation award in 2024 for EMployee Experience, Diversity an Inclusion and a Gold Lion, Glass, The Lion for Change… The post The Anrealage Show At PFW Paired Robotics With Human Heartbeats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anrealage show finale at Paris Fashion Week. koji@hiranokoji.com The clue lay in the invitation for the Anrealage runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Delivered alongside the ticket was a small red plastic heart. Activated via a button, it vibrated softly accompanied by the sound of a gently pulsing heartbeat. Likewise the collection. As they walked the runway, the swirls flounces of the garments undulated of their own accord as if they were living creatures. The same was true of furry feline-esque handbags with metronomic ‘tails’ cradled in the arms of the models who absently petted their cargo as they walked. Behind the motion sensors and kinetic technology embedded in the fabrics was robotics startup Yukai Engineering Inc. which drew inspiration from its robotics product Qoobo—therapeutic robotic cushions with tails which wave gently when caressed. Idea being that they deliver similar wellbeing benefits to petting a real life animal. The concept recalled the animaltronic LOVOT robots that featured in an installation by Hiroshi Fujiwara’s cult streetwear label FRGMT at Moncler’s Art of Genius show which took place in London a couple of years back. They were originally conceived during the pandemic to mimic human connection for people who were isolating. A model in the Anrealage show at Paris Fashion Week cradles a furry accessory with metronomic tail. koji@hiranokoji.com The collection’s prints were a partnership with HERALBONY, with bases in Tokyo and at Paris innovation campus Station F. The company empowers artists with disabilities, 18 of whom conceived the artwork printed onto the fabrics by sustainable printer FOREARTH which as per the show notes reduces water usage in textile production to near zero by streamlining traditional pre- and post-treatment processes. HERALBONY received an innovation award in 2024 for EMployee Experience, Diversity an Inclusion and a Gold Lion, Glass, The Lion for Change…

The Anrealage Show At PFW Paired Robotics With Human Heartbeats

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 13:38

Anrealage show finale at Paris Fashion Week.

[email protected]

The clue lay in the invitation for the Anrealage runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Delivered alongside the ticket was a small red plastic heart. Activated via a button, it vibrated softly accompanied by the sound of a gently pulsing heartbeat.

Likewise the collection. As they walked the runway, the swirls flounces of the garments undulated of their own accord as if they were living creatures. The same was true of furry feline-esque handbags with metronomic ‘tails’ cradled in the arms of the models who absently petted their cargo as they walked.

Behind the motion sensors and kinetic technology embedded in the fabrics was robotics startup Yukai Engineering Inc. which drew inspiration from its robotics product Qoobo—therapeutic robotic cushions with tails which wave gently when caressed. Idea being that they deliver similar wellbeing benefits to petting a real life animal.

The concept recalled the animaltronic LOVOT robots that featured in an installation by Hiroshi Fujiwara’s cult streetwear label FRGMT at Moncler’s Art of Genius show which took place in London a couple of years back. They were originally conceived during the pandemic to mimic human connection for people who were isolating.

A model in the Anrealage show at Paris Fashion Week cradles a furry accessory with metronomic tail.

[email protected]

The collection’s prints were a partnership with HERALBONY, with bases in Tokyo and at Paris innovation campus Station F. The company empowers artists with disabilities, 18 of whom conceived the artwork printed onto the fabrics by sustainable printer FOREARTH which as per the show notes reduces water usage in textile production to near zero by streamlining traditional pre- and post-treatment processes.

HERALBONY received an innovation award in 2024 for EMployee Experience, Diversity an Inclusion and a Gold Lion, Glass, The Lion for Change at thhe 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival for Creativity.

Anrealage’s Kunihiko Morinaga has long been a pioneer in fabric innovation and last year he teamed up with Kuchofuku, a Japanese pioneer in air-conditioned, inflatable garments to create pieces that cool the wearer via embedded fans.

The show was soundtracked by a heartbeat created with Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter who layered its rhythm against the sounds made by the artists as they produced the prints.

According to Anrealage’s Morinaga, it marked a statement on what it means to be human in a world increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence or AI.

A look at the Anrealage show at Paris Fashion Week.

[email protected]

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephaniehirschmiller/2025/10/03/the-anrealage-show-at-pfw-paired-robotics-with-human-heartbeats/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009213-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006086-9.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000485-2.80%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08875-9.13%
Sign
SIGN$0.03731-4.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,921.99
$98,921.99$98,921.99

-2.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,218.03
$3,218.03$3,218.03

-4.98%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3058
$2.3058$2.3058

-5.27%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.97
$143.97$143.97

-5.99%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16380
$0.16380$0.16380

-5.16%