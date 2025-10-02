Thailand Seeks to Expand Cryptocurrency ETFs Beyond Bitcoin

According to Bloomberg, Thailand is planning to expand its domestic cryptocurrency exchange exchange-traded funds (ETFs) program beyond Bitcoin to other digital tokens, with a launch expected early next year. Pornanong Budsaratragoon, secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that the agency is drafting rules for new ETFs offered by local mutual funds and institutions, further clarifying plans announced earlier this year.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more