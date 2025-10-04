ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Thailand has officially shared that it is making preparations to expand its cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) options. The country has always been at the forefront of cryptocurrency and regulation, recognizing cryptocurrency as a form of investment whilst also trying to protect citizens. In 2024, the country created a proper structure for citizens to make use […]Thailand has officially shared that it is making preparations to expand its cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) options. The country has always been at the forefront of cryptocurrency and regulation, recognizing cryptocurrency as a form of investment whilst also trying to protect citizens. In 2024, the country created a proper structure for citizens to make use […]

Thailand Makes Bold Move to Expand Crypto ETFs Beyond Bitcoin

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/04 04:30
Movement
MOVE$0.05334-8.49%
FUND
FUND$0.01522+1.46%
FORM
FORM$0.406-11.29%
Thailand
  • The Thai SEC is drafting new rules to introduce domestic ETFs that would include altcoins, giving investors broader and regulated access to digital assets.
  • By late 2024, the number of active crypto trading accounts in Thailand surpassed 270,000, showcasing the country’s growing appetite for crypto investments.

Thailand has officially shared that it is making preparations to expand its cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) options. The country has always been at the forefront of cryptocurrency and regulation, recognizing cryptocurrency as a form of investment whilst also trying to protect citizens. In 2024, the country created a proper structure for citizens to make use of cryptocurrency.

A few hours ago, the adoption moved from just crypto regulations and Bitcoin to regulators involving a wider mix of cryptocurrencies, often called ‘altcoins.’

What Does Thailand Intend to Achieve?

The goal for the country is to strengthen itself as one of the leading countries for cryptocurrency adoption, and in that way, they provide investors a more regulated way to enter the market. The details were shared by Bloomberg, and according to the report, The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently drafting the new guidelines in cooperation with other financial agencies to see that they are established.

According to Bloomberg’s report, these rules are expected to be introduced early next year, and if they are approved, local mutual funds and large institutional investors will be able to launch crypto products and make exposure to a variety of tokens easier.

The secretary-general of the SEC, Pornanong Budsaratragoon, confirmed the latest update and even added that the agency is working to increase the range of cryptocurrencies available in these investment products. Officials believe that by offering a more regulated investmentchannel, there’d be a strong oversight of the fast-changing crypto sector.

Also Read: Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?

Previously, investors in Thailand could only buy tokens directly or invest in funds managed by licensed firms that place money in overseas crypto ETFs. The upcoming policy shift would help create domestic ETFs that cover more than just Bitcoin, giving investors direct access to a basket of assets within Thailand itself.

This new announcement shows Thailand’s determination to bring tokenized investments into traditional financial portfolios. This decision must have come due to the increase in citizens showing interest in cryptocurrency. As of the end of 2024, there were over 270,000 active crypto trading accounts in Thailand.

Also Read: Fitell Buys 216 Million PUMP Tokens, Rebrands as Solana Australia Corporation



Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009213-5.07%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006086-9.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000485-2.80%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002284-19.97%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08875-9.13%
Sign
SIGN$0.03731-4.50%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00

Trending News

More

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

BTC Development prices its $220 million IPO, with units consisting of one share and one-quarter of a warrant.

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,948.11
$98,948.11$98,948.11

-2.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,219.40
$3,219.40$3,219.40

-4.94%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3067
$2.3067$2.3067

-5.23%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.11
$144.11$144.11

-5.90%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16391
$0.16391$0.16391

-5.10%