Thailand Makes Bold Move to Expand Crypto ETFs Beyond Bitcoin

The Thai SEC is drafting new rules to introduce domestic ETFs that would include altcoins, giving investors broader and regulated access to digital assets.

By late 2024, the number of active crypto trading accounts in Thailand surpassed 270,000, showcasing the country’s growing appetite for crypto investments.

Thailand has officially shared that it is making preparations to expand its cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) options. The country has always been at the forefront of cryptocurrency and regulation, recognizing cryptocurrency as a form of investment whilst also trying to protect citizens. In 2024, the country created a proper structure for citizens to make use of cryptocurrency.

A few hours ago, the adoption moved from just crypto regulations and Bitcoin to regulators involving a wider mix of cryptocurrencies, often called ‘altcoins.’

What Does Thailand Intend to Achieve?

The goal for the country is to strengthen itself as one of the leading countries for cryptocurrency adoption, and in that way, they provide investors a more regulated way to enter the market. The details were shared by Bloomberg, and according to the report, The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is currently drafting the new guidelines in cooperation with other financial agencies to see that they are established.

According to Bloomberg’s report, these rules are expected to be introduced early next year, and if they are approved, local mutual funds and large institutional investors will be able to launch crypto products and make exposure to a variety of tokens easier.

The secretary-general of the SEC, Pornanong Budsaratragoon, confirmed the latest update and even added that the agency is working to increase the range of cryptocurrencies available in these investment products. Officials believe that by offering a more regulated investmentchannel, there’d be a strong oversight of the fast-changing crypto sector.

Previously, investors in Thailand could only buy tokens directly or invest in funds managed by licensed firms that place money in overseas crypto ETFs. The upcoming policy shift would help create domestic ETFs that cover more than just Bitcoin, giving investors direct access to a basket of assets within Thailand itself.



This new announcement shows Thailand’s determination to bring tokenized investments into traditional financial portfolios. This decision must have come due to the increase in citizens showing interest in cryptocurrency. As of the end of 2024, there were over 270,000 active crypto trading accounts in Thailand.

