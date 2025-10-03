ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
With its launch on Arbitrum, XAUt0 aims to accelerate its usability and advance its accessibility across the wider decentralized finance world.With its launch on Arbitrum, XAUt0 aims to accelerate its usability and advance its accessibility across the wider decentralized finance world.

Tether Debuts Gold-Backed Stablecoin XAUT on Arbitrum, Expanding Its Interoperability Solution

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 14:30
Tether Gold
XAUT$4,189.12+0.28%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003236-0.67%
Tether-usdt main

Tether, the provider of the XAUt0 gold stablecoin, announced a strategic collaboration with Arbitrum, a Layer-2 scaling solution. The partnership enabled the integration of XAUt0 into Arbitrum’s rapidly growing chain to widen the usability of XAUt0 for DeFi utilities, derivatives, staking, and lending solutions.

Tether, which is best recognized for its prominent USDT stable asset, expanded its offerings by launching Tether Gold (XAUt0), a stablecoin backed by physical gold, in 2020. Tether also operates a cross-chain stablecoin commonly known as USDT0.

Advancing XAUt0’s Market Accessibility

The partnership facilitated Arbitrum to upgrade to the USDT0 standard, a cross-chain interoperability solution that enables movements of Tether’s USDT and XAUt0 across numerous chains using LayerZero’s OFT (Omni-chain Fungible Token) standard.

The reason for Tether integrating XAUt0 into the Arbitrum network is to make the digital gold to become a global token used across the world through the expansion of the asset’s presence on multiple blockchains. The integration marked another achievement for XAUt0 as Arbitrum becomes its fourth supporting blockchain, following Polygon, Hyperliquid, and TON.

Powered by LayerZero’s OFT infrastructure, XAUt0’s interoperability began on June 2, 2025, following its integration in the TON blockchain. Taking advantage of the large customer base on the TON ecosystem integrated with the Telegram social media platform, the launch allows people to use XAUt0 for various DeFi applications.

XAUt0 expanded its reach on Hyperliquid’s HyperEVM on June 12, 2025, allowing users to directly access the digital gold as an RWA asset for DeFi strategies, collateral, and portfolio diversification. Later on August 27, XAUt0 broadened its presence in the Polygon blockchain for deeper liquidity.

Developed on LayerZero’s OFT standard, XAUt0 can move across multiple blockchains without relying on third-party wrappers for bridges.

Tokenized Gold Market’s Meteoric Rise

The timing of the above integrations comes as the tokenized gold market continues to witness significant growth. The wider gold-backed tokens reached a new ATH of $2.88 billion in market cap this week, Monday, September 29, 2025, indicating increased customer demand.

According to on-chain metrics, Tether’s XAUt0 is the world’s largest gold stablecoin by market valuation, currently controlling a market cap of $1.44 billion. Its close rival is Paxos’s PAXG, which holds a market capitalization of $1.14 billion. The third player – Kinesis gold (KAU) – comes at a distant, with a $176.59 million market cap.  

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006132-8.20%
Allo
RWA$0.003986-4.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000876-16.49%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000536-8.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07387-5.85%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01432-18.07%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,950.00
$98,950.00$98,950.00

-2.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,219.77
$3,219.77$3,219.77

-4.93%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3083
$2.3083$2.3083

-5.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.07
$144.07$144.07

-5.92%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16391
$0.16391$0.16391

-5.10%