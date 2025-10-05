ExchangeDEX+
The post Tether and Antalpha Seek $200M for XAUt Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tether and Antalpha lead $200M fundraising for XAUt acquisition. Deepens partnership and expands gold tokenization. Elevates institutional interest in tokenized commodities. Tether and Antalpha Platform Holding are spearheading a $200 million fundraising venture in Singapore to acquire Tether's gold-backed XAUt token, deepening their strategic partnership in digital assets. The effort aims to boost institutional interest in digital gold and expand real-world asset tokenization, potentially bridging traditional finance with the cryptocurrency market. Tether and Antalpha to Boost Tokenized Gold with $200M Community and investor reception is being closely monitored. On social media, discussions center around the possible bridging of traditional finance with digital gold. No major public statements have been issued by leading figures or regulatory bodies addressing this initiative directly. The Coincu research team anticipates that these efforts will significantly influence the landscape of tokenized commodities. This move could prompt regulatory adjustments and favor growing interest in tokenized financial products, widening the scope of digital asset infrastructure into traditional finance. Did you know?The launch of Tether's XAUt token in 2020 marked a significant milestone in digital commodity trading, now furthering institutional engagement as digital and real-world assets converge. XAUt Price Surge Amid Regulatory and Market Dynamics Did you know? The launch of Tether's XAUt token in 2020 marked a significant milestone in digital commodity trading, now furthering institutional engagement as digital and real-world assets converge. As of October 4, 2025, Tether Gold (XAUt) trades at $3,891.72 with a market cap of $959.40 million, representing 0.02% market dominance. The 24-hour trading volume is $61.87 million, a notable decrease of 39.44%. Recently, XAUt's price has experienced a 90-day increase of 16.69%, according to CoinMarketCap. Tether Gold(XAUt), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:54 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team anticipates that these efforts will significantly…

Tether and Antalpha Seek $200M for XAUt Acquisition

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 05:04
Key Points:
  • Tether and Antalpha lead $200M fundraising for XAUt acquisition.
  • Deepens partnership and expands gold tokenization.
  • Elevates institutional interest in tokenized commodities.

Tether and Antalpha Platform Holding are spearheading a $200 million fundraising venture in Singapore to acquire Tether’s gold-backed XAUt token, deepening their strategic partnership in digital assets.

The effort aims to boost institutional interest in digital gold and expand real-world asset tokenization, potentially bridging traditional finance with the cryptocurrency market.

Tether and Antalpha to Boost Tokenized Gold with $200M

Community and investor reception is being closely monitored. On social media, discussions center around the possible bridging of traditional finance with digital gold. No major public statements have been issued by leading figures or regulatory bodies addressing this initiative directly.

The Coincu research team anticipates that these efforts will significantly influence the landscape of tokenized commodities. This move could prompt regulatory adjustments and favor growing interest in tokenized financial products, widening the scope of digital asset infrastructure into traditional finance.

XAUt Price Surge Amid Regulatory and Market Dynamics

Did you know? The launch of Tether’s XAUt token in 2020 marked a significant milestone in digital commodity trading, now furthering institutional engagement as digital and real-world assets converge.

As of October 4, 2025, Tether Gold (XAUt) trades at $3,891.72 with a market cap of $959.40 million, representing 0.02% market dominance. The 24-hour trading volume is $61.87 million, a notable decrease of 39.44%. Recently, XAUt’s price has experienced a 90-day increase of 16.69%, according to CoinMarketCap.

Tether Gold(XAUt), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:54 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team anticipates that these efforts will significantly influence the landscape of tokenized commodities. This move could prompt regulatory adjustments and favor growing interest in tokenized financial products, widening the scope of digital asset infrastructure into traditional finance.

