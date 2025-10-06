ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
TLDR Tesla teases October 7 reveal; cheaper Model Y could boost sales momentum. Tesla hints at new Model Y; investors eye revival after Cybertruck slump. Cheaper Model Y may redefine Tesla’s market as Cybertruck struggles. Tesla stock climbs as October 7 tease fuels hopes for low-cost Model Y. Tesla’s cryptic teaser sparks buzz on budget [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Gearing Up for the $25K Model Y as October 7 Tease Sparks Buzz appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Tesla teases October 7 reveal; cheaper Model Y could boost sales momentum. Tesla hints at new Model Y; investors eye revival after Cybertruck slump. Cheaper Model Y may redefine Tesla’s market as Cybertruck struggles. Tesla stock climbs as October 7 tease fuels hopes for low-cost Model Y. Tesla’s cryptic teaser sparks buzz on budget [...] The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Gearing Up for the $25K Model Y as October 7 Tease Sparks Buzz appeared first on CoinCentral.

Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Gearing Up for the $25K Model Y as October 7 Tease Sparks Buzz

By: Coincentral
2025/10/06 20:16
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.001848-2.53%
Boost
BOOST$0.02049-28.45%
MAY
MAY$0.02321-17.04%

TLDR

  • Tesla teases October 7 reveal; cheaper Model Y could boost sales momentum.
  • Tesla hints at new Model Y; investors eye revival after Cybertruck slump.
  • Cheaper Model Y may redefine Tesla’s market as Cybertruck struggles.
  • Tesla stock climbs as October 7 tease fuels hopes for low-cost Model Y.
  • Tesla’s cryptic teaser sparks buzz on budget Model Y amid tough EV market.

Tesla shares closed at $429.83 on October 3 after falling 1.42% during regular trading. However, by the next morning, the stock rose 2.19% in pre-market trading to $439.23.

Tesla (TSLA)

The price movement came after Tesla teased an upcoming October 7 event with a cryptic video.

The video, posted on X, showed a vehicle’s headlights glowing in the dark, hinting at a new product announcement. A second teaser emphasized the date “10/7,” creating speculation about a lower-priced model reveal. This timing aligns with Tesla’s earlier plans to launch a more affordable variant of its Model Y.

The market anticipates this stripped-down version as a way to maintain Tesla’s sales momentum into the final quarter. The company previously said it completed the “first builds” of the vehicle earlier this year. It also stated that sales and production ramp-up would begin in the fourth quarter, albeit more slowly than expected.

Lower-Cost Model Could Reshape Tesla’s U.S. Strategy

Tesla has not introduced a new mass-market model in recent years, relying heavily on updated versions of its existing cars. This new Model Y variant is expected to be about 20% cheaper to produce than the current refreshed model. If executed, it could significantly reduce price barriers and boost delivery volumes.

Projections suggest Tesla could manufacture 250,000 units of the new model annually in the U.S. by 2026. Analysts also estimate that 155,610 of these will contribute to Tesla’s total deliveries that year. Wall Street expects Tesla’s overall vehicle deliveries to rise to 1.85 million in 2026.

This push comes as Tesla navigates increased competition and an aging product lineup. Introducing a lower-cost model could help it capture price-sensitive customers, especially after the recent expiration of the U.S. EV tax credit. That $7,500 incentive boosted Q3 demand but ended on September 30, creating future uncertainty.

Cybertruck Struggles While Model Y Carries the Weight

While the Model Y drives most of Tesla’s global volume, the Cybertruck continues to underperform expectations. Tesla has offered deep discounts on the electric truck due to lower-than-expected sales. Between its launch in November 2023 and early this year, 46,096 Cybertrucks were built, according to a U.S. recall report.

Tesla’s product cycle challenges have intensified, as the brand has not launched a new high-volume product in years. With Cybertruck sales lagging, pressure mounts on existing models, such as the Model 3 and Model Y, to carry the company’s growth. The teased October 7 announcement could be a strategic pivot to strengthen this position.

A successful reveal of the cheaper Model Y could boost confidence and renew demand. The company must deliver this model efficiently to support its long-term production and pricing goals. Tesla now enters a critical phase as it balances innovation, scale, and cost.

 

The post Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Gearing Up for the $25K Model Y as October 7 Tease Sparks Buzz appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006212-6.50%
Allo
RWA$0.003979-4.99%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.81%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000541-6.56%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.0743-5.02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0145-16.95%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari Questions October Rate Cut, Eyes December Decision

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,814.53
$99,814.53$99,814.53

-1.57%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,246.05
$3,246.05$3,246.05

-4.15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3296
$2.3296$2.3296

-4.29%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.44
$145.44$145.44

-5.03%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16547
$0.16547$0.16547

-4.20%