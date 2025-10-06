Tesla (TSLA) Stock: Gearing Up for the $25K Model Y as October 7 Tease Sparks Buzz

TLDR

Tesla shares closed at $429.83 on October 3 after falling 1.42% during regular trading. However, by the next morning, the stock rose 2.19% in pre-market trading to $439.23.

The price movement came after Tesla teased an upcoming October 7 event with a cryptic video.

The video, posted on X, showed a vehicle’s headlights glowing in the dark, hinting at a new product announcement. A second teaser emphasized the date “10/7,” creating speculation about a lower-priced model reveal. This timing aligns with Tesla’s earlier plans to launch a more affordable variant of its Model Y.

The market anticipates this stripped-down version as a way to maintain Tesla’s sales momentum into the final quarter. The company previously said it completed the “first builds” of the vehicle earlier this year. It also stated that sales and production ramp-up would begin in the fourth quarter, albeit more slowly than expected.

Lower-Cost Model Could Reshape Tesla’s U.S. Strategy

Tesla has not introduced a new mass-market model in recent years, relying heavily on updated versions of its existing cars. This new Model Y variant is expected to be about 20% cheaper to produce than the current refreshed model. If executed, it could significantly reduce price barriers and boost delivery volumes.

Projections suggest Tesla could manufacture 250,000 units of the new model annually in the U.S. by 2026. Analysts also estimate that 155,610 of these will contribute to Tesla’s total deliveries that year. Wall Street expects Tesla’s overall vehicle deliveries to rise to 1.85 million in 2026.

This push comes as Tesla navigates increased competition and an aging product lineup. Introducing a lower-cost model could help it capture price-sensitive customers, especially after the recent expiration of the U.S. EV tax credit. That $7,500 incentive boosted Q3 demand but ended on September 30, creating future uncertainty.

Cybertruck Struggles While Model Y Carries the Weight

While the Model Y drives most of Tesla’s global volume, the Cybertruck continues to underperform expectations. Tesla has offered deep discounts on the electric truck due to lower-than-expected sales. Between its launch in November 2023 and early this year, 46,096 Cybertrucks were built, according to a U.S. recall report.

Tesla’s product cycle challenges have intensified, as the brand has not launched a new high-volume product in years. With Cybertruck sales lagging, pressure mounts on existing models, such as the Model 3 and Model Y, to carry the company’s growth. The teased October 7 announcement could be a strategic pivot to strengthen this position.

A successful reveal of the cheaper Model Y could boost confidence and renew demand. The company must deliver this model efficiently to support its long-term production and pricing goals. Tesla now enters a critical phase as it balances innovation, scale, and cost.

