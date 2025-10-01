ExchangeDEX+
Team Drogba Pilots Lead E1 Racing’s African Debut

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:06
Team Drogba Will Compete In The First Ever E1 Series In Lagos, Nigeria

Supplied/E1

The waters of Lagos are set to make sporting history as the UIM E1 World Championship arrives on African shores for the first time. This all-electric powerboat racing series is not only pioneering in technology but also in its vision for sustainability, inclusion, and global impact. Following exclusive conversations with E1 CEO Rodi Basso and Team Drogba owners Didier Drogba and Gabrielle Lemaire, the focus now shifts to the pilots bringing that vision to life: Oban Duncan and Micah Wilkinson.

For Duncan, a Scottish teenage sensation who has established herself as one of the UK’s most promising young drivers, and Wilkinson, a New Zealand Olympic bronze medalist in sailing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lagos represents far more than a race. It is a chance to compete on unfamiliar waters, showcase their skills to a new audience, and participate in a legacy project tied to one of Africa’s most iconic names.

“It’s amazing to do a race in Africa because we do so many races in Europe,” Duncan shared in an interview with Forbes.com ahead of the race. “This will be such a big milestone for motorsport as a whole, especially for E1, to be racing in Africa and show that if we can do it, others can too.”

Wilkinson added, “I’m incredibly excited and incredibly proud to be representing Team Drogba Global Africa. Nigeria just seems like such an amazing venue, and I’m proud to be part of such a fantastic team with Didier and Gabrielle. We’re really looking forward to it.”

Carrying Drogba’s Legacy

|Driver: Gabrielle Lemaire|Team: Team Drogba|Number: 11|Keyword: team owner||Driver: Didier Drogba|Team: Team Drogba|Number: 11|Keyword: team owner||Photographer: Birgit Dieryck|Event: E1 Monaco|Circuit: Monaco|Location: Monaco|Series: E1 Series|Season: 2025|Country: Monaco|Keyword: season 2|Keyword: season two|Keyword: S2|Keyword: photography|Keyword: photos|Keyword: images|Keyword: motorsport|Keyword: powerboat racing|Keyword: boat|Keyword: 2025|Keyword: Europe|Keyword: lake|Keyword: June|Keyword: E1 Series Photography|Keyword: marine|Keyword: boat racing|Keyword: Riviera|

Supplied/E1

Few names resonate as powerfully across Africa as Didier Drogba. Renowned not only for his achievements on the football pitch but also for his humanitarian work and commitment to Africa’s youth, Drogba now brings his influence to E1 motorboat racing, a sport where African representation is still in its early stages.

“Didier is so important to Africa as a whole because of his career and how well he’s done,” Duncan said. “It means that we want to do really well there, maybe even more than in other places, because we just want to make him proud.” Wilkinson added, “Didier and Gabrielle have amazing careers and have used their platform to inspire so many people. For us, it’s incredible to be part of that and hopefully bring E1 to Lagos in a way that inspires the next generation.”

For the pilots, representing Team Drogba goes far beyond crossing the finish line first. It is about connecting sport with African pride, sustainability, and highlighting all the opportunities that extend well beyond the water.

Racing on African Waters

Lagos offers a fresh challenge for the pilots, who must quickly adapt to a new environment. Beyond the competition, the race embodies a larger mission: positioning Africa as a hub for sustainable innovation and motorsport excellence. Motorsport has yet to firmly establish itself in Africa, but Duncan and Wilkinson believe E1 can change that.

“E1 isn’t just the pilots, it’s everyone behind the scenes that helps it go along,” Duncan explained. “If we can inspire young people from across Africa to get into engineering, mechanics, or team roles, that would be really great.”

E1 kicks off in Lagos, Nigeria, this weekend, marking E1’s first race on the African continent.

Supplied/E1

Wilkinson highlighted the importance of role models. “If you don’t know what’s out there, it’s hard to know what to chase. By coming to Lagos, we can give young people something tangible to aspire to; whether that’s racing, engineering, or working in sustainability and technology.”

With Africa home to the world’s youngest population, Duncan’s presence takes on even greater significance. She demonstrates that ambition, talent, and perseverance are not bound by age or experience. For Africa’s youth, she is living proof that dreams can start now, without waiting for perfect timing or circumstances.

Women on the Water

Duncan, who was the youngest pilot in the E1 series when she joined, is also a symbol for youth and gender representation. Gabrielle Lemaire has long emphasised gender equity through the Didier Drogba Foundation, and E1 provides a platform to extend that mission through its gender parity.

“That’s why E1 is so great; we have one male and one female pilot, which helps young women understand that this sport is for both men and women,” Duncan shared. “It’s not just about being a pilot, but also being an engineer or working in the background. We want to show them that they can do it just as well.”

Her words underline a broader message: inclusion in sport is a gateway to inclusion in STEM, leadership, and innovation. Duncan’s journey, from her school days to international pilot, demonstrates that barriers of age and gender can be challenged and overcome.

“A couple of years ago, I was still at school and never imagined that I would be here,” she added. “For young people who think they don’t have enough experience or they’re too young, I want to show that age doesn’t have to be a barrier, gender doesn’t have to be a barrier. If you want it and you’re willing to work hard, it’s possible.”

A Unique Challenge for Wilkinson

MARSEILLE, FRANCE – AUGUST 08: Bronze medalists Micah James Wilkinson and Erica Linda Dawson of Team New Zealand celebrate at the medal ceremony for the Sailing Mixed Multihull on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Marseille Marina on August 08, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For Wilkinson, who won Olympic bronze in sailing at Paris 2024, the Lagos race represents a different kind of challenge. Unlike the Olympics, where months of preparation go into mastering a single venue, E1 requires rapid adaptation.

“With the Olympic Games, we’d spend hundreds of days in the same place learning the venue,” he explained. “Here, we come in and compete a few days later in a whole new environment. That’s exciting, there are a lot of unknowns, but that makes it special.”

Wilkinson also draws from his own personal heritage and sees his role extending beyond the team’s competitive performance, but as a part of Team Drogba’s broader cultural and educational mission, helping inspire youth and elevate African motorsport globally.

“New Zealand is a crazy sporting country with a big focus on performance and sustainability, so I feel like who I am really fits with the identity of Team Drogba Global Africa. The biggest contribution I can make is to perform well and give us a platform to inspire people.”

Dreaming Bigger Across Africa

For both pilots, success in Lagos is measured not only by speed or podiums but by the doors it opens for the next generation.

“The main thing we want to leave is the message that you don’t have to be amazing, you just have to try,” Duncan said.

Wilkinson echoed the sentiment: “There’s so much more to this than just racing. Didier and Gabrielle are pushing to engage with people, inspire the next generation, and set sustainability targets. That’s what makes this race special.”

Team Drogba Will Try Aim For A Podium Finish As They Race On The Lagos Lagoon In The First Ever E1 Series Held In Africa

Supplied/E1

Looking beyond Lagos, the pilots dream big about where E1 could take them next on the continent. Both hope to race in Gabrielle and Didier’s home country, Côte d’Ivoire, while imagining other iconic African destinations. Wilkinson sets his sights on South Africa, a nation steeped in sporting passion, while Duncan dreams even bolder: racing along the Nile, an audacious vision that would showcase Africa’s waterways in a new light. For now, however, their focus remains firmly on Lagos.“We’re here to perform, to connect, and to show that Africa has a place at the very heart of this new era of motorsport,” Wilkinson said.

With Basso’s forward-looking vision, Gabrielle and Didier’s mission-driven leadership, and the pilots’ determination, the E1 Series’ African debut is far more than a race. It is a platform for youth empowerment, gender inclusion, sustainability, and continental pride. As the RaceBirds take flight over Lagos’ waters, Africa watches, not just for a winner, but for the dawn of a new sporting era, propelled by ambition, innovation, and purpose.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/sindiswamabunda/2025/09/30/e1-racing-in-lagos-team-drogba-pilots-lead-e1-racings-african-debut/

