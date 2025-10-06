The post Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album release party box office appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A person wearing an outfit inspired by The Eras Tour poses in front of “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” posters at an AMC theater to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl” in New York City, U.S., Oct. 3, 2025. Kylie Cooper | Reuters Taylor Swift gave the box office a boost this weekend. In partnership with AMC, the singer-songwriter brought a 90-minute movie to cinemas for one weekend only to celebrate the release of her 12th album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” The three-day event tallied an estimated $33 million domestically, the biggest album debut event in cinema history. Internationally, the film snared $13 million, bringing the estimated global box office total to $46 million for the weekend. “On behalf of AMC Theatres and the entire theatrical exhibition industry, I extend our sincerest appreciation to the iconic Taylor Swift for bringing her brilliance and magic to movie theatres this weekend,” AMC’s CEO Adam Aron said in a statement Sunday. “Her vision to add a cinematic element to her incredible album debut was nothing less than a triumph.” Swift’s “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” featured a music video for the song “The Fate of Ophelia,” as well as behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, lyric videos for other songs on the album and personal reflections from the singer. This is the second collaboration between Swift and AMC. In 2023, the theater chain secured the rights to distribute a filmed version of Swift’s Eras Tour concert. The concert film generated more than $261 million at the global box office. It is currently the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/05/taylor-swifts-the-life-of-a-showgirl-album-release-party-box-office.html The post Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album release party box office appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A person wearing an outfit inspired by The Eras Tour poses in front of “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” posters at an AMC theater to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl” in New York City, U.S., Oct. 3, 2025. Kylie Cooper | Reuters Taylor Swift gave the box office a boost this weekend. In partnership with AMC, the singer-songwriter brought a 90-minute movie to cinemas for one weekend only to celebrate the release of her 12th album, “The Life of a Showgirl.” The three-day event tallied an estimated $33 million domestically, the biggest album debut event in cinema history. Internationally, the film snared $13 million, bringing the estimated global box office total to $46 million for the weekend. “On behalf of AMC Theatres and the entire theatrical exhibition industry, I extend our sincerest appreciation to the iconic Taylor Swift for bringing her brilliance and magic to movie theatres this weekend,” AMC’s CEO Adam Aron said in a statement Sunday. “Her vision to add a cinematic element to her incredible album debut was nothing less than a triumph.” Swift’s “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” featured a music video for the song “The Fate of Ophelia,” as well as behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, lyric videos for other songs on the album and personal reflections from the singer. This is the second collaboration between Swift and AMC. In 2023, the theater chain secured the rights to distribute a filmed version of Swift’s Eras Tour concert. The concert film generated more than $261 million at the global box office. It is currently the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/05/taylor-swifts-the-life-of-a-showgirl-album-release-party-box-office.html