$TAP Gains Attention from Early Crypto Investors

There are tokens that have gone from being overlooked and undervalued to life-changing multipliers. In 2016, Ethereum (ETH) traded under $200 while most investors still debated whether smart contracts were useful. By 2021, ETH had soared above $4,000, turning doubters into bystanders who could only say, “I should’ve bought.”

Fast forward to 2020: Solana (SOL) changed hands below $10, dismissed by many as “just another Layer-1.” Within two years, SOL touched highs above $250, minting a new wave of millionaires.

Now, in 2025, investors who missed those earlier 50x–100x plays are determined not to repeat history. Their focus? Digitap ($TAP), which is a presale project positioned as the “next great runner,” with the potential to turn today’s small entry into tomorrow’s outsized return.

Learning From Missed Opportunities

One of the most difficult skills in the crypto world is seeing the potential of a project before everyone starts talking about it. For example, many people felt that buying ETH under $200 was a risky move, and SOL under $10 seemed like an uncertain option. Both ETH and SOL had their skeptics and supporters, and in the end, they both went in a direction that the critics had foreseen.

What’s interesting is that the success of these projects was not just about the technology. It was a combination of vision and utility that made the difference. Ethereum brought a new model to the market for developing financial applications, while Solana was able to achieve the new standards of speed and throughput. Each of them had an element of being the “why now” factor that led them to success.

Why $TAP Is Attracting Early Buyers

Digitap is not just another speculative presale. The project is already live and is aiming at one of the biggest areas of the global financial market: payments.



The Digitap card is connected with Visa and also works with Apple Pay and Google Pay. It offers an extraordinary solution for those who want to spend both crypto and fiat. In addition, unlimited virtual cards give privacy to online purchases, while customizable physical cards make it easier for users to access their funds.

What makes $TAP a really interesting product is that it focuses on the aspect of privacy first and foremost. People who wish to sign up without going through the KYC process will be assisted, and no tracking will be there.



When you put together offshore accounts, AI-based smart routing gives you the best exchange rates. A remittance fee of less than 1% solves the problems of millions of people every single day. All these features make Digitap a strong contender for becoming the next big crypto coin in the market.

Why Timing Matters For Big Gains

When ETH was $200 and SOL was $10, the real value wasn’t evident yet; it was tucked away in the early adoption curves. By the time those tokens gained prominence, the easy multiples were no longer available.

Presale pricing of $TAP is about $0.0125 per token, and it reminds one of the past in a weird way. Such a number is treated by the skeptics as “too early” while the early adopters consider it the most suitable entry point. The calculation becomes transparent if Digitap manages to take even a small part of the payments market worldwide.

The cross-border payments market is expected to exceed $250 trillion annually by 2027. The remittance sector alone is worth $860 billion each year. Today, over 1.4 billion people are completely unbanked, hence creating a huge potential user base.



This could open up doors for Digitap as the rarity of $TAP could become similar to the one that drove the price of ETH and SOL years ago.

Is Digitap Truly Potential?

High-growth investing carries the guarantee that no one can give you a 50x return. Still, all the necessary things for success are already present. An enormous addressable market in payments and remittances gives Digitap an added advantage being the first omnibank

Early-stage price offers insane growth potential for investors. This may be the opportunity to capture big profits.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advices and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

