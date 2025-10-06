Swiss exchange operator SIX Group integrates SDX digital asset business to create a unified tokenization platform

PANews reported on October 6th that, according to Cryptopolitan, SIX Group AG, the operator of the Swiss Stock Exchange, announced that it will integrate the operations of its digital asset division, SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), into the group's main exchange and post-trade services division. This move marks the end of SDX's independent brand identity. Going forward, SDX's trading operations will be handled by SIX's main exchange, while settlement and custody operations will be transferred to SIX Securities Services. SIX Group stated that by integrating digital asset capabilities, it aims to create a unified and robust platform to simplify the processes for banks and asset managers to adopt blockchain technology for trading, custody, and token issuance, thereby accelerating the growth of the digital asset business and the tokenization transformation of the financial system. SIX will also continue to collaborate with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and others to advance important projects such as wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). PANews reported on October 6th that, according to Cryptopolitan, SIX Group AG, the operator of the Swiss Stock Exchange, announced that it will integrate the operations of its digital asset division, SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), into the group's main exchange and post-trade services division. This move marks the end of SDX's independent brand identity. Going forward, SDX's trading operations will be handled by SIX's main exchange, while settlement and custody operations will be transferred to SIX Securities Services. SIX Group stated that by integrating digital asset capabilities, it aims to create a unified and robust platform to simplify the processes for banks and asset managers to adopt blockchain technology for trading, custody, and token issuance, thereby accelerating the growth of the digital asset business and the tokenization transformation of the financial system. SIX will also continue to collaborate with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) and others to advance important projects such as wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).