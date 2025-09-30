Swift, Consensys Launch Blockchain Payments with 30+ Banks

Key Notes

Swift is adding a blockchain-based shared ledger to its network, developed in partnership with Consensys, to handle tokenized asset transfers.

The project involves a massive industry coalition, with over 30 financial institutions like JPMorgan and HSBC contributing to its design.

The new platform aims to enable instant, 24/7 cross-border payments.

It is part of Swift’s dual strategy for upgrading financial infrastructure.

Global financial messaging network Swift announced on Sept. 29 that it is developing a blockchain-based shared ledger to handle cross-border transactions. The initiative, revealed at the annual Sibos conference, aims to enable instant, 24/7 payments for its network that connects more than 200 countries.

Swift is collaborating with Ethereum software firm Consensys on an initial prototype, alongside over 30 major financial institutions, including JPMorgan, HSBC, and Deutsche Bank.







The shared ledger is designed to give financial institutions a trusted platform for moving regulated, tokenized value. According to the official announcement, the system will automatically use smart contracts to record, validate, and secure transactions in real-time.

A key feature of the ledger is its focus on interoperability, allowing it to connect with existing financial systems and other emerging blockchain networks.

According to Swift CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso, the initiative is a key step in creating the “infrastructure stack of the future.” He explained that the ledger concept will allow financial institutions to elevate the payments experience by leveraging Swift’s proven and trusted platform for digital transformation.

Major Banks Signal Widespread Support

The initiative has drawn strong backing from its banking partners, who see it as a critical upgrade for global finance. Leaders from institutions like Bank of America emphasized that the shared ledger will provide essential transparency and interoperability needed to manage payments in a 24/7 world.

This sentiment was echoed by others, who view the project as laying the foundation for a more resilient and future-ready financial ecosystem, especially as the market for tokenized real-world assets continues to expand.

This project is a core part of Swift’s broader, dual-track innovation strategy. The organization is working to simultaneously upgrade its existing payment rails for traditional currencies while building out new infrastructure for the growing digital asset economy.

This move aligns with a broader industry trend of integrating blockchain into traditional finance, with recent examples including a legally binding bank payment on a public blockchain in Switzerland and a separate effort by European banks to develop a MiCA-backed euro stablecoin.

