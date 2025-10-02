Swedish lawmakers formally submit proposal to establish a national strategic Bitcoin reserve

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Cointelegraph, Swedish Democratic Party members Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez officially submitted a proposal to the country's parliament on Wednesday local time, requesting the establishment of a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. According to the proposal, Sweden hopes to follow the example of the United States and use seized Bitcoin as the basis for reserves, but which institution will manage Bitcoin is still an unresolved issue.
Bitcoin's recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.