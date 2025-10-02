ExchangeDEX+
Sweden Eyes Bitcoin Reserve as Geopolitical Tensions Mount

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 07:57

TLDR

  • Sweden is considering establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to enhance its financial strategy and diversify state assets.
  • The proposal highlights Bitcoin’s potential as a hedge against inflation and a complementary asset to gold and foreign exchange reserves.
  • Lawmakers argue that Bitcoin’s global liquidity and capped supply make it an attractive addition to Sweden’s financial reserves.
  • The motion calls for the government to ensure that Bitcoin’s legal status remains unchanged and unaffected by future policy shifts.
  • Sweden’s growing interest in Bitcoin aligns with a broader trend of countries accumulating Bitcoin as a strategic financial asset.

Sweden could soon establish a national Bitcoin reserve, positioning itself as a key player in the global financial landscape. On October 1, a parliamentary motion titled “A Swedish Bitcoin Strategy” was introduced by Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez of the Sweden Democrats. The motion calls on the government to explore the creation of a Bitcoin reserve to complement existing financial assets like gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Proposal for National Bitcoin Reserve

The proposed Bitcoin reserve would aim to diversify Sweden’s financial holdings, as it faces growing geopolitical uncertainty. According to the lawmakers, Bitcoin could serve as a hedge against inflation and provide liquidity during crises.

The motion outlines the potential benefits of adding Bitcoin to Sweden’s reserves. These include diversification, as Bitcoin’s value is independent of any single country’s monetary policy. The lawmakers argue that the cryptocurrency’s capped supply and global liquidity make it an attractive addition to state-held assets.

Additionally, the proposal emphasizes the growing importance of digital innovation. Bitcoin’s rise has led some countries, including the United States, to establish national reserves. Sweden, the motion argues, should also capitalize on this trend to remain competitive on the global stage.

Political Context and Strategic Rationale

The Swedish motion follows a broader trend of countries accumulating Bitcoin as a strategic asset. In the United States, lawmakers recently advanced the GENIUS Act, which supports the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve. Similarly, the UK and Finland have accumulated Bitcoin through legal seizures, and other nations like the Czech Republic are exploring similar options.

Sweden’s proposal comes amid rising calls for financial sovereignty. Lawmakers argue that Bitcoin could safeguard Sweden’s financial autonomy in an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

The Swedish motion also seeks to ensure that Bitcoin’s legal status remains intact. The proposal requests that the government confirm it will not alter the legal definition of tender or introduce a central bank digital currency. This will ensure that Bitcoin’s role as a reserve asset remains unaffected by future legislative changes.

Sweden’s stance toward cryptocurrency has been cautious in recent years, with regulators tightening rules on exchanges and miners. However, recent developments suggest that the country is becoming more open to digital assets. Several Swedish companies, including H100 Group AB and Refine Group AB, have recently added Bitcoin to their balance sheets as a treasury asset.

The motion suggests a budget-neutral approach for acquiring Bitcoin reserves. Law enforcement agencies would transfer seized Bitcoin to the Riksbank or another designated authority, rather than auctioning it off. This could help Sweden build a Bitcoin reserve without additional state spending, as the assets are already in government possession.

