TLDR SUI Group plans to launch two stablecoins on the SUI blockchain by the end of 2025. The firm has partnered with Ethena Labs to develop the new stablecoins. The stablecoins aim to increase liquidity and add utility to the SUI blockchain. Regulatory challenges, such as the GENIUS Act, could complicate the launch. SUI Group's [...] The post SUI Treasury to Launch Stablecoins Amid Growing Legal Challenges appeared first on Blockonomi.

SUI Treasury to Launch Stablecoins Amid Growing Legal Challenges

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 06:53
TLDR

  • SUI Group plans to launch two stablecoins on the SUI blockchain by the end of 2025.
  • The firm has partnered with Ethena Labs to develop the new stablecoins.
  • The stablecoins aim to increase liquidity and add utility to the SUI blockchain.
  • Regulatory challenges, such as the GENIUS Act, could complicate the launch.
  • SUI Group’s token price has been underperforming, raising concerns about the project’s success.

SUI Group, a digital asset treasury, plans to launch two stablecoins by the end of 2025. In a recent press release, the firm confirmed a partnership with Ethena Labs for the project. These stablecoins aim to bring new utility to the SUI blockchain. However, the initiative faces significant challenges, including regulatory hurdles and market instability.

SUI Group Partners with Ethena Labs to Launch Stablecoins

SUI Group’s collaboration with Ethena Labs focuses on two new stablecoins: suiUSDe and USDi. These tokens aim to provide liquidity and value to the SUI blockchain ecosystem. According to the firm’s statement, the launch will create a central liquidity hub, expanding SUI’s blockchain utility.

Marius Barnett, Chairman of SUI Group, stated, “We believe this initiative will drive liquidity, utility, and long-term value across the SUI blockchain.” The goal is to establish these tokens as key assets for the ecosystem. The firm’s long-term vision is to evolve beyond a traditional DAT company and transform into an infrastructure builder for the future.

The stablecoin launch aligns with the growing trend of altcoin digital asset treasuries (DATs) diversifying into stablecoins. SUI Group aims to change the current market landscape, where USDC dominates the SUI blockchain. The firm’s plan to introduce suiUSDe and USDi could mark a shift in stablecoin use within the ecosystem.

SUI Treasury Faces Regulatory Scrutiny

While the stablecoin launch is ambitious, it comes with significant legal challenges. The GENIUS Act requires stablecoin issuers to hold reserves in US Treasuries, adding pressure on firms like SUI Group. The firm must navigate these regulatory requirements while still building its capital base for the project.

SUI Group has invested heavily in its token. However, acquiring enough US Treasuries to meet the regulatory requirements could be a significant hurdle. Experts have raised concerns about how the firm will balance these needs while maintaining its market position.

Additionally, US regulators have recently launched an investigation into DAT firms. The scrutiny comes amid allegations of insider trading within the industry. SUI Group’s stablecoin plan could face even more pressure if regulators decide to act against the broader DAT sector.

Regulatory and Market Hurdles Threaten SUI Stablecoins

Despite the bold move, SUI Group’s stablecoin venture could face market headwinds. The digital asset treasury sector is currently underperforming, with declining mNAVs and stock performance across the board. SUI Group’s own token price has not shown strong momentum in recent weeks.

The firm’s decision to launch stablecoins could be a strategy to gain a competitive edge. However, it remains uncertain whether the market will accept the new tokens. If regulatory and market challenges prove too complicated, the stablecoin project may fail to meet its objectives.

The post SUI Treasury to Launch Stablecoins Amid Growing Legal Challenges appeared first on Blockonomi.

