ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Nasdaq-traded digital asset treasury Sui Group to introduce two stablecoins, suiUSDe and USDi, with an eye toward disrupting the largest stablecoin markets. The sole publicly traded firm that joins the Sui Foundation, SUI Group Holdings Limited, is about to launch two native stablecoins.  Such a strategic step highlights how Sui plans to take over the […] The post Sui Treasury Company Ignites Stablecoin Race: Two Launches Confirmed appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Nasdaq-traded digital asset treasury Sui Group to introduce two stablecoins, suiUSDe and USDi, with an eye toward disrupting the largest stablecoin markets. The sole publicly traded firm that joins the Sui Foundation, SUI Group Holdings Limited, is about to launch two native stablecoins.  Such a strategic step highlights how Sui plans to take over the […] The post Sui Treasury Company Ignites Stablecoin Race: Two Launches Confirmed appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Sui Treasury Company Ignites Stablecoin Race: Two Launches Confirmed

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/03 12:15
SUI
SUI$1,841-8,36%
Overtake
TAKE$0,31643-2,89%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,000336-42,26%

Nasdaq-traded digital asset treasury Sui Group to introduce two stablecoins, suiUSDe and USDi, with an eye toward disrupting the largest stablecoin markets.

The sole publicly traded firm that joins the Sui Foundation, SUI Group Holdings Limited, is about to launch two native stablecoins. 

Such a strategic step highlights how Sui plans to take over the stablecoin market and promote the development of an ecosystem.

Why So Much Buzz about these Stablecoins?

The future stablecoins, the USDi and suiUSDe, by Sui, are the first major attempt by a crypto treasury to issue its own tokens. The tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, provided by BlackRock, will be pegged 1:1 to USDi to provide stable value and add extra security. 

On the flip side, suiUSDe will be similar to Ethena USDe, an artificial dollar that uses a combination of digital assets and derivatives, which guarantees a stable price and income.

According to sources, this move will support the liquidity and utility of the Sui blockchain, an ecosystem that is rapidly gaining momentum due to its latest achievements. 

The collaboration with Ethena, one of the most famous synthetic dollar protocols, will provide these stablecoins with innovative support, which can make Sui one of the major participants in the global ecosystem of stablecoins.

Implications for the market and to industry.

This is a move in the changing landscape of stablecoins, with other players in the game, such as Circle and its USDC, and Tether USDT, taking the lead. 

The introduction of native Sui stablecoins has the potential to reconfigure liquidity flows, particularly as the industry is becoming highly regulated and marketed.

The platform has already crossed $229 billion in transactions using stablecoins in August alone, which speaks to the high volume of transactions, suggesting that more people will be interested in native tokens that yield and enable them to engage in a seamless trade. 

Analysts believe that these stablecoins by Sui will significantly improve the incorporation of DeFi and the provision of liquidity, triggering wider adoption.

Industry Experts Weigh in on Sui’s Bold Step

According to industry participants, this project brings a new engine that would enable utility and long-term value to the Sui ecosystem, as Sui seeks to diversify its stablecoins

By combining yielding and non-yielding stablecoins, SUI Group is positioning itself as the leader of the next generation of digital assets. As regulatory clarity increases in key jurisdictions, Sui’s active creation of native stablecoins indicates an upward move toward a more decentralized and efficient financial infrastructure.

The project aims to create massive market disruption and attract investor interest, potentially with the support of heavyweight institutions like BlackRock and Ethena.

The post Sui Treasury Company Ignites Stablecoin Race: Two Launches Confirmed appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006132-8,20%
Allo
RWA$0,003986-4,73%
DeFi
DEFI$0,000876-16,49%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000536-8,21%
SphereX
HERE$0,000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0,00746-6,86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0,07387-5,85%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,01432-18,07%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99 048,77
$99 048,77$99 048,77

-2,32%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 220,78
$3 220,78$3 220,78

-4,90%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3106
$2,3106$2,3106

-5,07%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144,20
$144,20$144,20

-5,84%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16404
$0,16404$0,16404

-5,03%