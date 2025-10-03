Sui Treasury Company Ignites Stablecoin Race: Two Launches Confirmed

Nasdaq-traded digital asset treasury Sui Group to introduce two stablecoins, suiUSDe and USDi, with an eye toward disrupting the largest stablecoin markets.

The sole publicly traded firm that joins the Sui Foundation, SUI Group Holdings Limited, is about to launch two native stablecoins.

Such a strategic step highlights how Sui plans to take over the stablecoin market and promote the development of an ecosystem.

Why So Much Buzz about these Stablecoins?

The future stablecoins, the USDi and suiUSDe, by Sui, are the first major attempt by a crypto treasury to issue its own tokens. The tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, provided by BlackRock, will be pegged 1:1 to USDi to provide stable value and add extra security.

On the flip side, suiUSDe will be similar to Ethena USDe, an artificial dollar that uses a combination of digital assets and derivatives, which guarantees a stable price and income.

According to sources, this move will support the liquidity and utility of the Sui blockchain, an ecosystem that is rapidly gaining momentum due to its latest achievements.

The collaboration with Ethena, one of the most famous synthetic dollar protocols, will provide these stablecoins with innovative support, which can make Sui one of the major participants in the global ecosystem of stablecoins.

Implications for the market and to industry.

This is a move in the changing landscape of stablecoins, with other players in the game, such as Circle and its USDC, and Tether USDT, taking the lead.

The introduction of native Sui stablecoins has the potential to reconfigure liquidity flows, particularly as the industry is becoming highly regulated and marketed.

The platform has already crossed $229 billion in transactions using stablecoins in August alone, which speaks to the high volume of transactions, suggesting that more people will be interested in native tokens that yield and enable them to engage in a seamless trade.

Analysts believe that these stablecoins by Sui will significantly improve the incorporation of DeFi and the provision of liquidity, triggering wider adoption.

Industry Experts Weigh in on Sui’s Bold Step

According to industry participants, this project brings a new engine that would enable utility and long-term value to the Sui ecosystem, as Sui seeks to diversify its stablecoins.

By combining yielding and non-yielding stablecoins, SUI Group is positioning itself as the leader of the next generation of digital assets. As regulatory clarity increases in key jurisdictions, Sui’s active creation of native stablecoins indicates an upward move toward a more decentralized and efficient financial infrastructure. The project aims to create massive market disruption and attract investor interest, potentially with the support of heavyweight institutions like BlackRock and Ethena.

