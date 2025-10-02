Sui, SUI Group and Ethena will cooperate to issue stablecoin suiUSDe

PANews reported on October 2nd that Sui and Nasdaq-listed Sui Treasury company SUI Group Holdings Limited announced the upcoming launch of suiUSDe, a native synthetic dollar token backed by Ethena and backed by a variety of digital assets and corresponding short futures positions. It is reported that another stablecoin, USDi, will also be issued on Sui later this year, backed by the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) tokenized money market fund.
Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence. Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more