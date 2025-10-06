ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Sui Price Surges 12%, But Will It Sustain The $555 Million Unlock? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The past week has been exciting for Sui holders as the price surged nearly 12%. Thereby rebounding strongly from the $3.08 support level to reach highs around $3.66. Yet this rally faces a critical moment as Sui tests key resistance at $3.76.  Giving a gist about technicals, the momentum indicators like the RSI at 53.67 …The post Sui Price Surges 12%, But Will It Sustain The $555 Million Unlock? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The past week has been exciting for Sui holders as the price surged nearly 12%. Thereby rebounding strongly from the $3.08 support level to reach highs around $3.66. Yet this rally faces a critical moment as Sui tests key resistance at $3.76.  Giving a gist about technicals, the momentum indicators like the RSI at 53.67 …

Sui Price Surges 12%, But Will It Sustain The $555 Million Unlock?

By: CoinPedia
2025/10/06 18:57
SUI
SUI$1,8635-6,06%
Wink
LIKE$0,004741-13,29%
SUI Price

The post Sui Price Surges 12%, But Will It Sustain The $555 Million Unlock? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The past week has been exciting for Sui holders as the price surged nearly 12%. Thereby rebounding strongly from the $3.08 support level to reach highs around $3.66. Yet this rally faces a critical moment as Sui tests key resistance at $3.76. 

Giving a gist about technicals, the momentum indicators like the RSI at 53.67 and a positive MACD histogram suggest the price swings are balanced between bulls and bears. With over $555 million in tokens unlocking next week and rival projects like Aptos drawing investor attention through ETF hype, Sui’s price action could see some healthy volatility.

What’s Driving the Sui Price?

Sui’s upcoming token unlock event next week looms large in traders’ minds. Historically, when such large token supplies are unlocked turn out to be bearish. Especially over half a billion dollars worth, combined with other tokens. 

Sui’s unlock is a relatively smaller slice of its total circulating supply compared to some lesser-known projects. However, savvy holders appear to be booking profits in advance, partly explaining recent pullbacks.

Sui Price Analysis

Currently Sui price is holding firm above its $3.53 support, with resistance clearly marked at the $3.76 level. A secondary resistance exists near $3.98, highlighting the path for potential further upside if bulls regain control.

Sui Price Analysis 6-10-25

Digging deep into technicals, the Bollinger Bands suggest some volatility but a narrowing range, indicating a possible breakout soon. Traders should watch the turnover ratio, currently at 8.04%, suggesting liquidity is still thin and price moves could be exaggerated.

In summary, while short-term volatility might persist, Sui’s weekly gains and price support levels indicate an underlying strength.

FAQs

What does the upcoming token unlock mean for Sui’s price?

Token unlocks can increase supply and selling pressure, often causing short-term dips of 5-15%. Traders may sell in advance to secure profits.

What is the Sui price today?

The price of 1 Sui crypto token today is $3.65.

What key price levels should traders watch for Sui?

Support near $3.53 and resistance around $3.76 and $3.98, which are Fibonacci retracement and swing high levels, respectively.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006212-6,50%
Allo
RWA$0,003979-4,99%
DeFi
DEFI$0,000878-15,81%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000541-6,56%
SphereX
HERE$0,000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0,00746-6,86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0,0743-5,02%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,0145-16,95%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

Minneapolis Fed’s Kashkari Questions October Rate Cut, Eyes December Decision

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99 814,23
$99 814,23$99 814,23

-1,57%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 246,95
$3 246,95$3 246,95

-4,13%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3305
$2,3305$2,3305

-4,26%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145,40
$145,40$145,40

-5,06%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16545
$0,16545$0,16545

-4,21%