SUI Price Eyes $4.5 as Coinbase Futures Listing Sparks Optimism

SUI price has once again found strength at its ascending support, creating expectations for another potential rebound. The chart highlights how previous recoveries from this level have triggered strong rallies, and the setup now points to a possible retest of the $4.5 resistance. Meanwhile, with institutional exposure on the horizon, the path toward higher levels looks increasingly relevant.

SUI Price Action Hints At Another Breakout From Support

SUI price has showcased multiple rallies each time it tested the ascending support since earlier this year. In April 2025, the token rebounded strongly from that level, delivering an impressive 121% surge in the following weeks.

Then in July 2025, the same trendline once again acted as a launching point, fueling an 81% climb toward higher levels. More recently, SUI has tapped this ascending line, with projections pointing to a potential 44% rally if history repeats itself.

The current SUI market value sits at $3.16, holding slightly above its drawn support and signaling possible continuation. If this level holds firm, the next target remains the $4.5 resistance, which has capped rallies in the past.

Importantly, the long-term SUI price prediction includes scenarios where the token could extend beyond $5 with strong institutional backing. Recently, CoinGape predicted that a cup-and-handle formation could strengthen the SUI price forecast toward the $7.5 region.

Coinbase Futures Listing Adds Fuel To Institutional Narrative

SUI/USDT 1-Day Chart (Source: TradingView)

Coinbase confirmed that SUI futures will be listed on its derivatives platform beginning October 20. This move introduces SUI to a broader set of participants seeking greater liquidity and alternative trading options.

Importantly, Coinbase stressed that futures listings typically open the door for deeper institutional involvement in selected tokens. The listing creates a convergence of technical strength and institutional validation within the same timeframe.

Specifically, the introduction of SUI futures could strengthen its recognition and improve its positioning among established assets. Therefore, the announcement provides additional credibility to ongoing projections that SUI may reclaim higher resistance zones in the near term.

Summary

SUI price continues to lean on its ascending trendline, keeping hopes of another breakout alive. The Coinbase futures launch adds institutional weight that reinforces this technical narrative. Importantly, the combined backdrop of chart patterns and market expansion provides support for further upside. Therefore, expectations remain positive for a renewed test of higher resistance levels.