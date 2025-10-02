Sui Group Prepares Two Stablecoins Backed by Strong Partnerships

Sui Group partners with Ethena Labs and Sui Foundation to launch two stablecoins, suiUSDe and USDi, by late 2025.

suiUSDe offers yield as a synthetic dollar, while USDi is fully backed by BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund BUIDL.

Digital asset treasury company Sui Group (SUIG) is preparing a major move by introducing two new stablecoins on the Sui Network.

This plan comes from a partnership with Ethena Labs and the full support of the Sui Foundation, with a launch scheduled before the end of 2025.

This move is envisioned as an effort to strengthen liquidity and expand the ecosystem’s functionality, while simultaneously shifting Sui Group’s role from merely a treasury manager to a more integrated financial infrastructure provider.

The two stablecoins are named suiUSDe and USDi, respectively. While both aim to maintain transaction stability, they have distinct characteristics. suiUSDe is positioned as a synthetic stablecoin with a yield mechanism, modeled after Ethena’s synthetic dollar.

USDi, meanwhile, is a non-yielding stablecoin whose value is directly backed 1:1 by BlackRock’s BUIDL tokenized money market product. With this combination, Sui seeks to offer attractive options: one for users seeking stability, and the other for those seeking additional yield opportunities.

Trust and Transparency as the Ultimate Test

Furthermore, Sui Group plans to allocate a portion of its stablecoin reserves to strengthen its balance sheet. This strategy indirectly cements its position as a “next-generation SUI Bank” supporting the ecosystem. However, every ambitious move comes with consequences.

Regulations in the United States, particularly the GENIUS Act, require stablecoins to be issued with highly liquid reserves, similar to government bonds. This presents a significant challenge because the majority of Sui Group’s capital is still in the form of SUI tokens.

On the other hand, the digital asset treasury (DAT) sector itself is under scrutiny due to concerns about insider trading practices at several similar companies. Competition is also fierce. The stablecoin market is already dominated by major players like USDT and USDC.

So, can Sui’s new stablecoin find a foothold in this crowded market? Reserve transparency and public trust will be key tests. Furthermore, the price of the SUI token itself has recently faced pressure, despite signs of recovery.

SUI Price Gains Fuel Market Optimism

At the time of writing, the SUI token was trading at about $3.56. It has risen 1.58% in the last 4 hours, while it has surged 9.68% in the last 24 hours. Daily spot trading volume has also reached $372.94 million.

This data indicates renewed market interest, possibly driven by news of a new stablecoin as well as positive sentiment from a number of strategic partnerships.

Furthermore, in mid-September, CNF reported that SUI had partnered with Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol, a move that gives the token a significant role in the digital transaction space.

Mysten Labs, the team behind Sui, said the collaboration opens the door for long-term adoption. It’s no surprise that investors are now paying closer attention to the network’s future.

Last August, Sui also partnered with Alibaba Cloud to introduce AI-powered ChainIDE. The tool is aimed at Web3 developers with features like automated referencing and risk detection. They aim to reduce errors, speed up testing, and improve security.

For the ecosystem, this kind of integration can encourage more developers to join, expand the use of SUI tokens for staking and transactions, and ultimately strengthen the network’s position.

