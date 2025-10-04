ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Sui and SUIG Collaborate with Ethena to Launch suiUSDe Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Oct 02, 2025 02:26 Sui, SUIG, and Ethena collaborate to introduce suiUSDe, a Sui-native synthetic dollar, enhancing the DeFi ecosystem with innovative stablecoin solutions. The Sui Foundation, in partnership with SUIG Holdings and Ethena, has announced the forthcoming launch of suiUSDe, a new Sui-native synthetic dollar token. This innovative asset aims to bolster Sui’s DeFi ecosystem, marking a significant collaboration between a digital asset treasury company, a foundation, and a stablecoin provider, according to Sui Foundation. Powering the Next Generation of Stable Assets The suiUSDe token will be supported by a mix of digital assets and short futures positions, providing a stable and income-generating asset on the Sui network. This development positions Sui as the first non-EVM network to host such a stable asset, with backing from Ethena’s infrastructure. The revenue generated from the reserves will be used by both the Sui Foundation and SUIG to acquire additional SUI tokens, enhancing the ecosystem’s value. Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs, highlighted the significance of this launch as a new pillar in the Sui DeFi infrastructure, connecting stable assets directly to existing Sui infrastructure like decentralized exchanges. This initiative is expected to attract major financial institutions to the Sui ecosystem. A Mechanism for Ecosystem Growth The introduction of suiUSDe is set to drive ecosystem growth by channeling net income back into purchasing the native SUI token. This strategy aligns with the global trend of rising stablecoin transfer volumes, which have recently surpassed those of Visa and MasterCard combined, illustrating the market’s rapid expansion. Sui’s high-speed and scalable blockchain provides a robust foundation for stablecoin transactions, with a record $229 billion in stablecoin transfer volume recorded in August 2025, reinforcing its position as a premier platform for stablecoin… The post Sui and SUIG Collaborate with Ethena to Launch suiUSDe Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Oct 02, 2025 02:26 Sui, SUIG, and Ethena collaborate to introduce suiUSDe, a Sui-native synthetic dollar, enhancing the DeFi ecosystem with innovative stablecoin solutions. The Sui Foundation, in partnership with SUIG Holdings and Ethena, has announced the forthcoming launch of suiUSDe, a new Sui-native synthetic dollar token. This innovative asset aims to bolster Sui’s DeFi ecosystem, marking a significant collaboration between a digital asset treasury company, a foundation, and a stablecoin provider, according to Sui Foundation. Powering the Next Generation of Stable Assets The suiUSDe token will be supported by a mix of digital assets and short futures positions, providing a stable and income-generating asset on the Sui network. This development positions Sui as the first non-EVM network to host such a stable asset, with backing from Ethena’s infrastructure. The revenue generated from the reserves will be used by both the Sui Foundation and SUIG to acquire additional SUI tokens, enhancing the ecosystem’s value. Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs, highlighted the significance of this launch as a new pillar in the Sui DeFi infrastructure, connecting stable assets directly to existing Sui infrastructure like decentralized exchanges. This initiative is expected to attract major financial institutions to the Sui ecosystem. A Mechanism for Ecosystem Growth The introduction of suiUSDe is set to drive ecosystem growth by channeling net income back into purchasing the native SUI token. This strategy aligns with the global trend of rising stablecoin transfer volumes, which have recently surpassed those of Visa and MasterCard combined, illustrating the market’s rapid expansion. Sui’s high-speed and scalable blockchain provides a robust foundation for stablecoin transactions, with a record $229 billion in stablecoin transfer volume recorded in August 2025, reinforcing its position as a premier platform for stablecoin…

Sui and SUIG Collaborate with Ethena to Launch suiUSDe Stablecoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 07:08
SUI
SUI$1.8396-8.43%
COM
COM$0.00508-7.92%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05957+0.84%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000874-16.76%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0061-9.52%


Alvin Lang
Oct 02, 2025 02:26

Sui, SUIG, and Ethena collaborate to introduce suiUSDe, a Sui-native synthetic dollar, enhancing the DeFi ecosystem with innovative stablecoin solutions.





The Sui Foundation, in partnership with SUIG Holdings and Ethena, has announced the forthcoming launch of suiUSDe, a new Sui-native synthetic dollar token. This innovative asset aims to bolster Sui’s DeFi ecosystem, marking a significant collaboration between a digital asset treasury company, a foundation, and a stablecoin provider, according to Sui Foundation.

Powering the Next Generation of Stable Assets

The suiUSDe token will be supported by a mix of digital assets and short futures positions, providing a stable and income-generating asset on the Sui network. This development positions Sui as the first non-EVM network to host such a stable asset, with backing from Ethena’s infrastructure. The revenue generated from the reserves will be used by both the Sui Foundation and SUIG to acquire additional SUI tokens, enhancing the ecosystem’s value.

Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs, highlighted the significance of this launch as a new pillar in the Sui DeFi infrastructure, connecting stable assets directly to existing Sui infrastructure like decentralized exchanges. This initiative is expected to attract major financial institutions to the Sui ecosystem.

A Mechanism for Ecosystem Growth

The introduction of suiUSDe is set to drive ecosystem growth by channeling net income back into purchasing the native SUI token. This strategy aligns with the global trend of rising stablecoin transfer volumes, which have recently surpassed those of Visa and MasterCard combined, illustrating the market’s rapid expansion.

Sui’s high-speed and scalable blockchain provides a robust foundation for stablecoin transactions, with a record $229 billion in stablecoin transfer volume recorded in August 2025, reinforcing its position as a premier platform for stablecoin movement.

Building the Future of Finance

Marius Barnett, Chairman of SUI Group, emphasized the strategic importance of suiUSDe as part of their vision to create a ‘SUI Bank,’ enhancing liquidity and value within the Sui ecosystem. Guy Young, CEO of Ethena Labs, noted Sui’s performance and composability as key factors in choosing it for launching this new stablecoin product beyond the EVM environment.

The suiUSDe launch further solidifies Ethena’s status as a leading digital dollar issuer, with the token forming part of Ethena’s Whitelabel product line, enabling high-performance chains and consumer-facing apps to launch their digital dollars. The suiUSDe is set to be available later this year, promising to enhance the DeFi landscape with cutting-edge stablecoin solutions.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/sui-suig-ethena-launch-suiusde-stablecoin

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006132-8.20%
Allo
RWA$0.003986-4.73%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000876-16.49%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000536-8.21%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31
DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

PANews reported on November 14 that, according to The Block, DEX Labs CEO Aditya Palepu revealed that DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has received a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (DMA), marking the first DAO-related license issued by the DMA. DerivaDEX, a decentralized derivatives trading platform focused on institutional users, is expected to launch before the end of the year. The protocol was designed by senior figures from DRW and Consensys and is backed by venture capital firms such as Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Electric Capital, and Polychain.
DAO Maker
DAO$0.07387-5.85%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01432-18.07%
Share
PANews2025/11/14 09:05

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Tether Strikes Hard: Authorities Seize 12M USDT in Massive Fraud Case

We’re not being as forward-looking as normal

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,073.52
$99,073.52$99,073.52

-2.30%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,221.38
$3,221.38$3,221.38

-4.88%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3107
$2.3107$2.3107

-5.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.28
$144.28$144.28

-5.79%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16408
$0.16408$0.16408

-5.00%