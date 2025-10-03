Strategy’s Bitcoin value soars to record $77.4B as BTC returns to $120K

Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury has reached $77.4 billion, surpassing that of major banks and equaling the GDP of some nations.

Michael Saylor’s digital asset treasury firm, Strategy, has just hit a new all-time high in crypto value, now worth more than several leading banks and equivalent to the gross domestic product of some nations.

“Our journey began with $0.25 billion in Bitcoin — and an immediate $0.04 billion unrealized loss,” said Saylor on Thursday, noting that Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings are now valued at $77.4 billion, close to double its value in 2024.

The valuation comes as Bitcoin returned to the $120,000 level. While Bitcoin is still down 3% from its all-time high in mid-August, Strategy’s new Bitcoin value record comes as a result of it scooping up 11,085 BTC over the last seven weeks.

