Strategy's Bitcoin holdings surpass nine financial giants including Barclays and are equivalent to the GDP of Uruguay, Sri Lanka and Slovenia.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, as the price of Bitcoin broke through $120,000, Michael Saylor posted on the X platform that the market value of the 640,031 Bitcoins held by Strategy once reached a high of US$77.4 billion, exceeding the market value of Bank of New York Mellon, Sberbank of Russia, U.S. Bancorp, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ING Group, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, ANZ Bank and Lloyds Bank, and is equivalent to the GDP of Uruguay, Sri Lanka and Slovenia.
